Turkey aims to be among world’s 10 largest economies as Erdogan attracts major investment RT Business News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced an ambitious plan to make Turkey the 10th largest economy in the world. The head of state said that engaging in major investments would increase the country’s GDP.

“To make our country one of the 10 largest economies in the world, we turned to larger investments in larger projects,” the president said in his video message during the opening ceremony of a bridge in the eastern province of Malatya. He also said that Turkey alone achieves more than half of all global megaprojects, adding that the country plans to support companies in the fields of space technology, high technology and artificial intelligence. “With the courage we derive from our solid infrastructure, we are constantly raising our targets in all areas, improving our capabilities and, above all, developing new production areas” Said Erdogan.



Turkey’s economy is on the verge of emerging from a prolonged recession, sparked by factors such as the coronavirus pandemic, and growing by up to 4% in 2021, according to a Reuters analyst poll. At the same time, inflation is expected to fall to 11.6% due to the country’s restrictive monetary policy. The economy is said to have shrunk by about 10% year over year in the second quarter, when the first wave of Covid-19 hit, but it managed to return to growth from July to September. Economists expect it to narrowly avoid a contraction for 2020 as a whole. Turkey’s current account balance, which recorded a rare surplus in 2019 as the economy slows, has returned to a deficit, which is expected to be 5.1% of GDP in 2020 and 2.5% this year, according to the poll. For more stories on economics and finance, visit the business section of RT

