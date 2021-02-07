Trump left a void in American politics





Trump was just a huge consumption of time and energy for so many people, including myself, Elgan told me. I was just elated when they threw it off Twitter. Does he think his writings had an influence on Trump’s voters? One of the stressful things about it was that I felt like I was having no effect on his supporters, Elgan said. They just felt perfectly impenetrable and immune to argument.

With Trump in power, Nick Shapiro lived on a hair trigger. He runs a crisis management store in San Francisco called 10th Avenue Consulting, and he had to prepare for scenarios that he once considered to be totally implausible. At any time, for whatever reason, the leader of the free world can choose a fight with an American citizen or company. One of his services was to gird up clients, such as former CIA director and outcast Trump John Brennan, for cases where Trump is irrationally tweeting at you and then suddenly you have the MAGA mob attacking you. , he told me. Shapiro, a former Obama administration official, no longer needs to find a possible answer. I don’t know of any clients who are concerned about President Biden tweeting about them, he said. With Trump, you started your day with him and ended your day with him, and in between you had to keep watching what he was doing.

When Trump is an hour-to-hour concern, he shuts off opportunities for more constructive work. Angie Drobnic Holan is the editor-in-chief of PolitiFact, a national fact-checking website that discovered that Trump had made dozens of lies about Pants on Fire over the years. As Biden contemplates a full legislative agenda, she expects her staff of 15 to devote more time to the debates taking place on Capitol Hill. One of the fundamentals of disinformation is that it hijacks productive conversations, Holan told me. We would be checking the misinformation that started on the internet, then spread on Fox News, then repeated by Trump, instead of a public policy debate that could result in legislation that would help someone.

Burning out does not do the past four years justice, Holan added. I’m trying to think of a more tiring word.

As relieved as they are now, Trump watchers are under no illusions that he is going away completely. Maybe hell will resurface from the impeachment trial, or next year in the midterm elections. Or maybe Hell is running for president in 2024 and once again monopolizes the nation’s attention. Maybe the hell just gets bored and starts calling Hannity again.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the opening day, Fonte woke up and checked his phone. No headlines to fear. Oh my God, he thought. The assets are gone. And I can sleep. How long does someone guess. The monster is still in the closet, he says. He’s just not going out tonight.

