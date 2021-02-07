Politics
Vaccines give China increased leverage in Middle East
Experts say China’s main interest is access to energy, but a geopolitical battle with the US could loom
The battle against the coronavirus pandemic is helping China expand its ties with the Middle East, and the country has a new weapon in its diplomatic arsenal: vaccines.
Beijing has for years stepped up relations with the region through trade, investment and infrastructure projects, and analysts say it could gain more influence with its vaccine exports.
China’s COVID-19 vaccines have been approved or used by several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.
But this does not come without controversy.
The efficacy of Sinovac’s vaccine, which is used in Turkey, is still unclear, with trials in different countries producing different results.
Officials said a trial in Turkey found the effectiveness to be over 90%, but experts said the study was too small.
Dr Derya Unutmaz, a Connecticut-based immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory, told The Media Line that the lack of transparency about the trials was an issue and that the company should publish the data from the trials itself.
However, he stressed that Turkey should procure as many vaccines as possible and said it has a good track record in approving drugs, including from China.
We just have to believe the data is correct because the consequences of the data not being correct are too great, so I don’t think they will hide any of this information, he said.
Dr Jennifer Huang Bouey, an epidemiologist specializing in China’s health policy at the US think tank RAND, said vaccines should be a game-changer in Beijing, opening up a new market for China.
China has targeted middle-income countries very strategically, Bouey said.
It is a new era to see China as a partner in scientific discoveries and experiments.
China has already established ties with countries in the Middle East during the pandemic, sending aid to help fight the virus early on.
Chinese state media reported in March that Beijing donated masks and test kits to Iran while Chinese foundations donated them to Israel.
Of all the countries that have tried to play COVID diplomacy, China is probably the biggest player and possibly the biggest winner, Mohamed El Dahshan, development economist and Chatham House member told The Media Line.
Donations and vaccine offers could help improve China’s battered global image.
A Pew Research Center survey released in October showed that negative views of the country had exploded among several advanced democracies.
China has worked to strengthen relations and trade with the Middle East over the past decade.
Wake up to the source of Trusted Mideast News Mideast Daily News Email
The Middle East supplies about half of Beijing’s crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia nearly doubling its oil exports to China from 2018 to 2019.
Countries in the Middle East are also playing an important role in the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, a set of massive infrastructure projects that will expand the country’s trade routes and link it to the region, as well as to Europe and other countries. ‘other parts of Asia.
China has been really trying to enter the Middle East for about ten years. Its heavier trade with countries in the Middle East, and just about all of them, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul Sabanci University.
China is already providing countries in the region with an alternative trading partner that will not criticize them for its human rights record.
Along with Turkey’s closer relations with NATO enemies, its antagonistic approach with the European Union has left the Turkish president with few options.
China has become that practical partner, which will not criticize the authoritarian regime in Turkey, Esen said.
Esen said he believes this is the main reason Turkey has remained tempered in its criticism of the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China.
Beijing is accused of serious human rights violations against the minority, including keeping a large number of them in concentration camps.
Turkey has expressed concerns but nothing like its strong rhetoric against other countries, like Israel, for their treatment of Muslims.
Experts say Beijing’s top priorities are to increase trade and diversify its energy resources for its growing economy.
Going forward, Esen said, China’s goals may become more geopolitical to act as a counterweight to Washington.
If China were to become a major competitor of the United States, it would of course want to have some sort of political influence over distant regions and especially a region like [the] The Middle East, where Western countries, especially the United States, have been fairly dominant for many, many decades, he said.
Beijing has tried to allay concerns about its massive infrastructure projects.
In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the Belt and Road Initiative was not a Chinese conspiracy or a Chinese conspiracy.
But some remain worried.
Dahshan said that when speaking with Egyptian government officials, there was uncertainty over what was China’s ultimate goal in the region.
China’s main partners in the Middle East don’t know exactly what China is doing in the Middle East, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]