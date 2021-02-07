Vaccines give China increased leverage in Middle East

Experts say China’s main interest is access to energy, but a geopolitical battle with the US could loom

The battle against the coronavirus pandemic is helping China expand its ties with the Middle East, and the country has a new weapon in its diplomatic arsenal: vaccines.

Beijing has for years stepped up relations with the region through trade, investment and infrastructure projects, and analysts say it could gain more influence with its vaccine exports.

China’s COVID-19 vaccines have been approved or used by several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

But this does not come without controversy.

The efficacy of Sinovac’s vaccine, which is used in Turkey, is still unclear, with trials in different countries producing different results.

Officials said a trial in Turkey found the effectiveness to be over 90%, but experts said the study was too small.

Dr Derya Unutmaz, a Connecticut-based immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory, told The Media Line that the lack of transparency about the trials was an issue and that the company should publish the data from the trials itself.

However, he stressed that Turkey should procure as many vaccines as possible and said it has a good track record in approving drugs, including from China.

We just have to believe the data is correct because the consequences of the data not being correct are too great, so I don’t think they will hide any of this information, he said.

Dr Jennifer Huang Bouey, an epidemiologist specializing in China’s health policy at the US think tank RAND, said vaccines should be a game-changer in Beijing, opening up a new market for China.

China has targeted middle-income countries very strategically, Bouey said.

It is a new era to see China as a partner in scientific discoveries and experiments.

China has already established ties with countries in the Middle East during the pandemic, sending aid to help fight the virus early on.

Chinese state media reported in March that Beijing donated masks and test kits to Iran while Chinese foundations donated them to Israel.

Of all the countries that have tried to play COVID diplomacy, China is probably the biggest player and possibly the biggest winner, Mohamed El Dahshan, development economist and Chatham House member told The Media Line.

Donations and vaccine offers could help improve China’s battered global image.

A Pew Research Center survey released in October showed that negative views of the country had exploded among several advanced democracies.

China has worked to strengthen relations and trade with the Middle East over the past decade.

The Middle East supplies about half of Beijing’s crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia nearly doubling its oil exports to China from 2018 to 2019.

Countries in the Middle East are also playing an important role in the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, a set of massive infrastructure projects that will expand the country’s trade routes and link it to the region, as well as to Europe and other countries. ‘other parts of Asia.

China has been really trying to enter the Middle East for about ten years. Its heavier trade with countries in the Middle East, and just about all of them, said Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul Sabanci University.

China is already providing countries in the region with an alternative trading partner that will not criticize them for its human rights record.

Along with Turkey’s closer relations with NATO enemies, its antagonistic approach with the European Union has left the Turkish president with few options.

China has become that practical partner, which will not criticize the authoritarian regime in Turkey, Esen said.

Esen said he believes this is the main reason Turkey has remained tempered in its criticism of the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Beijing is accused of serious human rights violations against the minority, including keeping a large number of them in concentration camps.

Turkey has expressed concerns but nothing like its strong rhetoric against other countries, like Israel, for their treatment of Muslims.

Experts say Beijing’s top priorities are to increase trade and diversify its energy resources for its growing economy.

Going forward, Esen said, China’s goals may become more geopolitical to act as a counterweight to Washington.

If China were to become a major competitor of the United States, it would of course want to have some sort of political influence over distant regions and especially a region like [the] The Middle East, where Western countries, especially the United States, have been fairly dominant for many, many decades, he said.

Beijing has tried to allay concerns about its massive infrastructure projects.

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that the Belt and Road Initiative was not a Chinese conspiracy or a Chinese conspiracy.

But some remain worried.

Dahshan said that when speaking with Egyptian government officials, there was uncertainty over what was China’s ultimate goal in the region.

China’s main partners in the Middle East don’t know exactly what China is doing in the Middle East, he said.