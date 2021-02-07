Not even a year AHY has been in charge, the Democratic Party is suffering from the storm

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – It is not even a year since he became General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono or AHY The question of the coup d’etat has been shaken twice. The coup maneuvers were carried out alternately by a number of senior party officials wearing the Star of Mercy who were not satisfied with the leadership of the AHY which was elected by the V Democratic Congress. March 15, 2020. In the latter case, the Democratic Party has accused Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko’s involvement in the coup attempt.

Suspected involvement Moeldoko This is what prompted Democrats to decide to hold a press conference on Monday, February 1, 2021. AHY said there was an attempted takeover of the five-person party, consisting of a cadre active, an executive inactive for six years, an executive who resigned, a former executive who was dismissed for corruption and one in the circles of President Joko Widodo.

“The non-partisan cadres are a senior government official, who, again, we seek confirmation and clarification from President Joko Widodo,” AHY said at the press conference.

The clarification to President Jokowi was sent by letter. Democratic Secretary General Teuku Riefky Harsya said in the letter that AHY had requested an explanation regarding the mention of the names of the president, a number of ministers and ministerial officials of the democratic takeover movement.

Riefky said his party had never accused government officials of being involved in the attempted coup. However, Riefky said, the names of government officials were mentioned by Moeldoko and others in the movement based on testimony from regional Democratic administrators who met with them.

Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) made a statement during a press conference at the PDP Democratic Party office in Jakarta on Monday February 1, 2021. AHY admitted to sending a letter to President Jokowi to confirm and clarify the veracity of the information he has received. TEMPO / Hilman Fathurrahman W.

According to Riefky, during the flyby, AHY also expressed his belief that President Jokowi, ministers and ministerial officials allegedly mentioned by Moeldoko and others in the movement were not aware of this issue. “Ketum of AHY also indicated that these officials are very likely to have their names written down and even political corruption,” he said.

A number of Democratic officials said the decision at the press conference was made because the party did not want to be missed, like a number of parties that were divided and experienced dualism. The experience of the Berkarya Party, which was taken from Hutomo Mandala Putra (Tommy Soeharto) by the Muchdi Pr camp, is the latest example.

Even so, Democrats are inevitably affected by the issue of internal strength. Moeldoko, for example, was among those who said that the Democratic problem was the party’s domestic problem. Former TNI commander at the time Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono admitted to meeting several Democratic executives, but claimed they were only for chatting and drinking coffee.

Moeldoko also did not deny or confirm when asked if he had met Jhoni Allen Marbun, a DPR member of the Democrats and Muhammad Nazaruddin, a former Democratic treasurer general and former convicted corruption case. Both names would have been putschists.

“I don’t care who it is, I just chatted,” Moeldoko said on Wednesday February 3, 2021. “It’s excessive, don’t be like that. It’s normal, internal to political parties. a stranger, I have nothing to do inside. “

Secretary of State Pratikno also called the Democratic question an internal problem. So, said Pratikno, President Jokowi does not need to respond to Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono’s letter. “We have received the letter and we do not think we have to respond to it because it is about the internal dynamics of the party,” Pratikno said, Thursday February 4, 2021.

Democratic politician Rachland Nashidik admitted that there were indeed a handful of Democratic executives unhappy with AHY’s leadership. He felt that such a dynamic was normal in any political party. However, Rachland said, what became a problem at the time was Moeldoko’s alleged involvement in the party’s coup movement. “Pak Moeldoko is a member of the Palace, President Jokowi’s subordinate, not an internal Democrat,” Rachland said.

Indonesian political settings executive director Adi Prayitno said coup attempts were rife in political parties. The problem arose when the coup attempt involved foreigners and even power. Adi felt it was natural for Democrats to take up political resistance.

“The votes of AHY, the president general, have been rejected in the past, but they are considered to be wind, no one and their power is not significant. But if there is a state elite, it will be a problem. for Democrats, ”Adi says.

