PM Modi refers to ‘toolbox’ at Assam rally, says foreign powers plan to tarnish image of Indian tea

Sonitpur (Assam) [India]February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a veiled reference to the toolbox shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg while extending her support for the farmers’ protest and said a plot had been developed to defame India and claimed the powers are planning to tarnish the image of Indian tea.

Speaking at an event at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, PM Modi said people need to respond to those who have decided to ruin the image of our tea. He also criticized opposition parties for remaining silent on the “toolbox” affair.

“I’m talking about conspiracies against India. People who conspire to defame India have stooped so low that they don’t even spare Indian tea. You may have heard in the news they say wanting to defame Indian tea in a planned way Some documents have revealed that some foreign powers are considering attacking the identity of India associated with tea, ”he said.

“Will you accept this attack? Will you accept those involved in this attack? Will you accept those who praise these attackers? Everyone will be looking for an answer from political parties that are silent on this. We must respond to the all those who have decided to ruin the image of our tea and all those who support such conspiracies. India will not let these conspiracies win. My tea workers will win this fight, “he added.

Thunberg shared the document which is believed to have been created by Canadian-born Mo Dhaliwal, co-founder of the pro-Khalistani group “Poetic Justice Foundation”. However, she later deleted her tweet.

The repeal of agricultural laws, the disruption of the “yoga and chai image of India”, the unified global disruption of the diaspora on January 26 were among the goals mentioned in the toolkit.

On February 4, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said the Delhi Police Cyber ​​Unit had registered an FIR against anonymous people in connection with the creators of the “toolbox”. “We identified some 300 accounts spreading discontent and discord with the Indian government. The ‘Toolkit’ account was run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to carry out a digital strike after the Republic Day incident.” , said Ranjan.

“We recovered a document on the planned execution. We discovered that it was a copied execution. From now on, we have registered cases against the authors of this account. The case has been postponed. to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway, “he added.

On January 26, protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the nation’s capital during the January 26 “tractor rally” demonstration organized by farmers. Protesters also entered the iconic Mughal-era monument, the Red Fort, and displayed their flags from its ramparts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the “toolbox” case, which is being reviewed by police, has revealed a lot.

“I think that revealed a lot of things. We have to wait and see what comes out. You can see that there was a reason why the Foreign Office reacted to the statements some celebrities have made on matters about which they obviously did not know very well. ”Jaishankar answering a question on the“ toolbox ”case.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that farmers’ protests against the new agricultural laws must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethics and politics, and the efforts of government and industry groups. farmers concerned to break the deadlock.

Farmers have been protesting at the various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly adopted agricultural laws: Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; the Farmer Empowerment and Protection Act 2020 on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities Act 2020 (Amendment).







