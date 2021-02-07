Full National Impact of Trump’s Second Impeachment May Take Decades to Uncover | Voice of America





Donald Trump’s status as the only US President to be twice indicted may be his most enduring legacy which is far different from how he might have been remembered before the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by his supporters.

According to presidential historian Barbara Perry, despite Trumps’ reputation for breaking the norm, racism and online bullying, the former president has kept many of the key promises he made during the campaign. election in 2016.

Perhaps more than most presidents, he kept his promises, says Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia.

He cut taxes for the rich. He limited and reduced federal regulations. He has put the Tories on par with over 200 federal justices in lower federal courts and three Tory members of the United States Supreme Court. He has engaged in powerful tactics against China. He built part of his wall on the southern border and tried to reduce, and succeeded in reducing, illegal immigration.

Then-US President Donald Trump is organizing a rally to challenge the certification of the results of the 2020 US presidential election by the US Congress, in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Predicting how historians will perceive and treat the 45th president decades from now is a risky business; perspectives change over time. Perry and other political students agree that the Trumps trial for incitement to insurgency , which begins this week, will likely obscure or mar the most notable accomplishments made during his presidency.

His main distinction in the history books will be being the only president to be formally accused and tried for instigating a rebellion against the government he was leading.

Historical procedure

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached the 74-year-old former president on Jan.13, accusing him of inciting insurgency during a heated Jan.6 speech to supporters before the attack on Capitol Hill.

Supporters of Trumps wanted to stop a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Bidens’ election victory in November 2020. Among the rioters were members of right-wing groups who adopt theories associated with white supremacy.

It’s a black mark on his record, and if he’s convicted, it’s a serious black mark, says Susan Low Bloch, professor of constitutional law at GeorgetownUniversityLawCenter. It will have a huge importance on his life because he will not be able to run again, it will be important for his supporters because they will not be able to vote for him and I think it will be a warning for future government officials. not to engage in insurgencies.

Bloch acknowledges that enough Senate Republicans are unlikely to join Democrats in condemning the former president. A total of 67 senators, two-thirds of the chamber, are needed for a conviction. But 45 Senate Republicans have already voted to reject the impeachment trial before it begins, an indication of how they might vote as the trial progresses.

In this image from the video, Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., The pro tempore president of the Senate, who is presiding over the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, swears to members of the Senate for the impeachment trial at the United States Capitol.

Trump will also be the first president to be tried after he leaves office, but Democrats say he must be held accountable.

Trump must be tried and sentenced so that no future president can think it is acceptable to incite an insurgency, said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California.

Accused

Indictment, the indictment of alleged crimes, is the most serious recourse for a lost president. If found guilty, a president can be removed from office or disqualified from running for public office in the future.

Only three presidents were dismissed: Andrew Johnson in 1868; Bill Clinton in 1998; and Trump in 2019 and 2021. Three of those four proceedings have taken place in the past 23 years. No president has ever been convicted.

Trial of President Andrew Johnson, Harper’s Weekly, April 11, 1868.

Bloch testified before the House Judiciary Committee before Clinton’s impeachment. She was the only woman on the panel of 19 jurists. While she believes the impeachment proceeding against Trump is warranted, she warns against overly liberal use of impeachment as a political tool or a slap in the face for fear of reducing its potency as a legal recourse.

It shouldn’t be what I call the scarlet letter, Bloch said. It should only be used when the person should probably be removed from office or in this case, since he is already removed from office, you want to prevent him from running again. This is the only time you should use it. less than that, then you depreciate it.

Serious disruption

The full historical significance and impact of a president twice indicted and tried after leaving office could take decades to dissipate, but historians have already started to reconstruct the gravity of the events of January 6, claiming that a national assessment is necessary in the wake. of the assault on the Capitoline Hill order to avoid devastating long-term consequences for the nation.

I think it’s important to note that this is not just a second indictment, but a country in the throes of a traumatic political eruption, says Timothy Naftali, associate professor of history and history. public service at New York University. It was the first time in our history that an outgoing president attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump clash with police outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Trump actively challenged the 2020 election results, claiming he lost to widespread fraudulent voting and corrupt conduct by election officials. But his own attorney general, William Barr, confirmed that the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread electoral fraud that would change the outcome of the election. Then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said also said he saw no evidence that millions of people voted illegally, like Trump has repeatedly. claims.

Yet, hours after the Capitol attack, 147 Republicans, eight senators and 139 representatives voted to overturn the election results.

There has never been a substantial movement in Congress to invalidate an election, says James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association. This is unusual. This has never happened before, this questioning of the legitimacy of an election by people whose party leadership and elected officials have declared it to be fair and clean.

And when you associate that with an insurgency, a mob attacking the Capitol, it’s clear that we have a large number of Americans who are alienated from the political institutions that make up our democracy.

Insurrection

The last most significant disruption at the United States Capitol occurred in 1861, when Southern Senators left their seats in the run-up to Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln ran on a platform against the expansion of slavery in the territories. After his election in 1860, Lincoln rejected any compromise that would result in the secession of the southern states from the nation.

At least 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War. When the conflict ended, Jefferson Davis, Head of Confederation, was charged with treason and jailed, but he never went to trial and left prison after two years.

“President Andrew Johnson Forgives Rebels at the White House,” Harper’s Weekly, October 14, 1865

On December 25, 1868, President Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Lincol after Lincoln was assassinated, pardoned all the former Confederates who fought against the United States.

The sweeping under the rug of the realities of civil war allowed southern states to impose a form of apartheid that lasted until the mid-1960s, says Naftali, who is also a former director of the Richard Presidential Library. Nixon where he oversaw the installation of a Watergate exhibit implicating the only US president to resign.

In 1877, Congress settled a presidential election dispute by negotiating an agreement that led to the end of reconstruction and the restoration of white supremacy in the South, all in the name of a closer political union. .

The reconstruction was overthrown by terrorism by white supremacists, and most historians would agree with that, Grossman says, but it took us a long time to recognize it.

He says the post-Civil War missteps demonstrate that it is a mistake to try to heal a nation without understanding and recognizing what led to the split.

In the 19th century, the nation healed what some saw as its wounds and achieved superficial unity by sacrificing the rights of black Americans, he says. We can’t do that anymore.

Path to Healing

The history of the Americas shows that the country pays a high price when racists are emboldened or accommodated, rather than condemned, ashamed and ostracized.

Jim Crow sign, Lonestar Restaurant Association, Dallas, Texas. (Library of Congress)

Repairing the damage caused by the Capitol uprising will require a broader understanding of the January 6 issue.

Naftali says the road to recovery is through the truth and laying the groundwork to effectively combat the domestic terrorist threat of white supremacy.

The story is now much bigger than that of Donald Trump, he says. This is how we, as a nation, bring together and persuade millions of Americans that they have followed a false prophet and adhered to a worldview that is toxic nonsense? I don’t think the trial of one person, or the use of a single constitutional amendment, is going to tackle this much bigger problem.

Because most staunch Trump supporters are unlikely to ever believe Democrats, Republican officials and influencers will need to take the lead in lowering the temperature and keeping followers away from polarization, according to Naftali.

The challenge for Republicans … to accept that Jan. 6 was a threat to our constitutional system, and then to explain why violent dissent is illegal and unacceptable and not protected by the First Amendment, Naftali says. It will take time. This implies the deradicalization of part of the Republican Party.

Perry says democracy is in danger when extremes set in.

Most Americans are in the middle of the political spectrum. Yes, we have extremes, but they are generally in the minority. And generally the center holds, and so our democracy holds, she said. (US Supreme Court) Justice (Sandra Day) O’Connor used to say that democracy is not genetic, you have to teach every generation about it, what it means, how to live in it and how to work on it, and how to make it work and how to be part of it.

