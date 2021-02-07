Boris Johnson’s senior assistant in conflict of interest over Chinese Embassy deal

A senior Boris Johnson employee is caught up in a conflict of interest bickering today for helping to negotiate a deal for the new Chinese embassy on behalf of the government while being paid by two of the companies involved.

Lord Udny-Lister has helped the Foreign Office hold talks with China over its € 255m deal to buy Royal Mint Court – near the Tower of London.

But while working on the talks, which took place between 2017 and 2018, Sir Edward Lister also worked for two of the companies involved in the deal, according to the Sunday Times.

Lord Lister, 71, who is now Mr Johnson’s chief strategic adviser on Downing Street, worked as a paid consultant for US commercial real estate giant CBRE.

The company has been hired by China to identify and purchase a site for its new embassy.

He was also a paid adviser to London real estate firm Delancey, which owns the Royal Mint Court, while the talks were in place, according to the Sunday Times.

The two companies told the newspaper that Lord Udny-Lister was not directly involved in the negotiations.

A CBRE spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Sir Edward Lister had no involvement with CBRE in the Royal Mint Court transaction.

Lord Udny-Lister has helped the Foreign Office hold talks with China over its € 255m deal to buy Royal Mint Court – near the Tower of London. Here he is pictured with Chinese Ambassador LiuXiamoing

Lord Lister, 71, who is now Mr Johnson’s chief strategic adviser on Downing Street, worked as a paid consultant for US commercial real estate giant CBRE. Here they are pictured together as Mr Johnson was mayor of London

The historic Royal Mint courtyard building, which is opposite the Tower of London, housed the former Royal Mint and will be transformed into the new Chinese Embassy

“He was employed as a consultant at CBRE between October 2016 and December 2017.”

MailOnline has reached out to the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) and the Cabinet Office for comment. A government source told SundayTimes his work was “ in line with the Cabinet Office code of conduct for board members. ”

Delancey bought the site from the Crown Estate – the company behind the Queen’s public domain – for 51 million in 2010.

The historic building, which stands opposite the Tower of London, housed the former Royal Mint.

The building was purchased by the Chinese government for 250 million euros in 2018, it is now slated to be the new headquarters of the Chinese Embassy and is expected to be one of the largest in the world.

Prior to the offer, Delancey had planned to develop the site into office space and was not publicly listing it for sale, according to reports.

LordUdny-Lister, who at the time of the deal was a non-executive director of FCDO, was appointed to lead the talks by then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

He was praised for his personal “efforts” in securing the deal by Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming and was made a peer last year.

Although the government insists Lord Udny-Lister acted according to the rules, Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, has called for an investigation.

He told the Sunday Times: “The Foreign Office must investigate whether it meets the Seven Principles of Public Life.”

It comes as China’s plans last month to build its massive embassy have raised fears that thousands of bodies of bubonic plague victims may be unearthed.

The building, which was constructed in 1809, sits on top of a former Cistercian abbey called St Mary Graces.

The Royal Mint has moved from the Tower of London to new premises on Tower Hill designed in neoclassical style by Sir Robert Smirke. The first coins were minted there in 1810. The Mint moved to South Wales in 1968

There is a cemetery filled with mass graves of people who died during the Black Death when disease ravaged the continent in the 14th century.

No less than 762 bodies were discovered between 1986 and 1988 in mass burial trenches.

Tower Hamlets advisers fear the project will disrupt the cemetery and damage the foundation of the historic building when underground rooms are built in the basement.

Curator Cllr Peter Golds has asked Historic England – a government agency that protects historic buildings – to conduct a full survey of the site and to protect it.

He said: ‘It is a site of major historical significance as well as the final resting place for hundreds if not thousands of Londoners whose lives have been lost in a major pandemic.

“The embassy itself will require a large building. Like all embassies, it will have deep and secure cellars.

Pictured: Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Ambassador to UK The Chinese government bought the site for 250 million in 2018 and wants to renovate it to create a “ welcoming public face for China ”, which has made the widely criticized for its human rights record in Hong Kong

“My concern is that on this site will be found foundations and potentially artefacts from the last Cistercian monastery to be established in England.

“In addition, there will be the undisturbed burial sites of the victims of the Black Death. It is possible that the abbey church itself was erected on burial sites.

I hope that an investigation and investigation will be undertaken to see if any of the proposed developments interfere with the excavated burial sites. If this is the case, steps must be taken to remove the remains with care and dignity.

Between 1986 and 1988, excavations at the site uncovered 762 bodies in three mass burial trenches and the abbey’s foundations can still be seen in the basement, Cllr Golds added.

The Chinese government bought the site for 250 million in 2018 and wants to renovate it to create a ‘welcoming public face for China’, which has been the subject of much criticism for its human rights record in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

The plans show that the owners want to create offices and staff quarters when they move about four miles through London from their current home in Marylebone.

A recent archaeological examination of the borough placed the site in the same category of significance as the Tower of London, which stands on level 1.

Above ground buildings are also important and the old Royal Mint building itself is Grade II * listed.

Historic England pointed out that the archeology of the huge site is ‘very important’, with ‘layers of history’ beneath the old Royal Mint complex, including remains of the 14th century abbey and earlier use as a burial pit for victims of the Black Death in the Capital.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are in contact with potential candidates and have stressed the importance of preserving the remains of the abbey intact, identifying and closely limiting any impact on the surviving medieval burials, and d ” undertake a thorough archaeological investigation and recordings.

“ Proposals for the site are at the pre-application stage, and we will continue to advise on impact on key historical features both above and below ground as plans develop. ‘a new embassy is developing, to minimize damage and maximize understanding of the richness of the site. the story.’

The Royal Mint, known as the Johnson Smirke Building, was built in 1809 and stands on the site of the former Cistercian Abbey, founded by King Edward III in 1350.