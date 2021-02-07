PM Modi’s veiled excavations in Oppn, Assam linked to polls





Assam Assembly elections 2021: The prime minister laid the foundations on Sunday for the medical schools and hospitals of Biswanath and Charaideo.

Guwahati | Agencies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday carried out a veiled search of Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, saying “India will not let win”, adding that the northeast is heading for development. Launching the “Asom Mala” program in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, PM Modi said the initiative will boost the state’s road infrastructure and contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity. The prime minister also laid the foundations for medical schools and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo. “The love of the Assamese runs very deep and keeps bringing me back to Assam. The way you decorated Dhekiajuli is very beautiful. I would like to thank you for your efforts,” Prime Minister Modi said. “In 1942, the freedom fighters of Assam gave their lives for the respect of our Indian tricolor and its independence in this region. Today, the brave hearts of India are awakening and being inspired by the fighters freedom and their sacrifices, ”he added. The Prime Minister added that Assam plays a leading role in the development of the North East. After the historic Bodo Accord, the Bodo Territorial Council elections wrote a new chapter of confidence and development in the region. “Until 2016, Assam had only 6 medical schools. In the past 5 years, we have started working on 6 other medical schools. Until 2016, Assam only had nearly 725 MBBS seats. These new medical schools would add 1,600 new MBBS doctors every year to Assam after they start operating, ”Prime Minister Modi said. “My dream is to ensure that each state has at least 1 medical school and 1 technical faculty that teaches in the mother tongue,” he added. The Center will soon open a new Assamese medical college and technical college in the state. Work is also progressing rapidly on AIIMS in Guwahati. The first batch has already started this year at AIIMS in Guwahati, the prime minister said. “Almost 1.5 lakh of poor people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat Yojana of Assam. Over 350 hospitals have been established under this program. These programs have saved rupee crores for the poor.” , said Prime Minister Modi. “Over 55 lakh people in Assam have already received medical assistance from health and wellness centers that are open in all corners of the state. India experienced its healthcare sensitivity during the COVID pandemic. Our vaccination campaign is praised around the world, “he added. The government has also decided that in more than 600 Pan-Indian districts, integrated laboratories will be built. Residents of small towns and rural areas will benefit the most, as they will not have to travel long distances for basic medical tests, Prime Minister Modi said. “Supporting the efforts of the government of Assam, we have allocated Rs 1000 crore to tea plantation workers. This fund will help the establishments you receive and make the lives of our tea workers easier,” the Prime Minister said. Modi. “Some documents have come out which reveal that some people outside of India are trying to slander India’s tea and the nation’s image associated with it. We must respond to all those who have decided to ruin it. image of our tea and to all those who support such conspiracies. India will do it. do not let these conspiracies win, “he added. (With ANI inputs) Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos