Chinese ships enter Japanese waters near Senkakus for 2 consecutive days





Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands, claimed by China, for the second day in a row on Sunday. The Japanese Coast Guard said two Chinese Coast Guard ships entered waters near the cluster of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea around 3:50 a.m. and exited after 9 a.m. The incursions come after a new law went into effect in China earlier this month, explicitly allowing the Chinese coastguard to use weapons against foreign ships that Beijing considers entering its waters illegally. After entering Japanese waters on Sunday, the Chinese ships pointed their bow at a Japanese fishing boat and approached it about 22 kilometers south-southeast of Taisho, one of the islets, according to the coast guard. Photo taken in August 2019 shows the Chinese Coast Guard vessel. (Photo courtesy of the Japanese Coast Guard) (Kyodo) This is the fifth time this year that Chinese ships have entered Japanese waters, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters based in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture. On Saturday, the incursion lasted about eight and a half hours, as Tokyo protested against Beijing through several diplomatic channels. The fishing boat with five people on board was guarded by patrol boats, while the coast guard warned Chinese ships to leave the waters immediately, the headquarters said. As happened on Saturday, two more Chinese Coast Guard vessels, one of which was equipped with what appeared to be a cannon, sailed into the so-called contiguous area just outside Japanese territorial waters near the Senkakus. , did he declare. File photo taken in September 2013 shows (front to back) Minamikojima Island, Kitakojima Island and Uotsuri Island (back) of the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. (Kyodo) It was the ninth day in a row that Chinese ships have been spotted near the islets administered by Japan if the contiguous area is included. Chinese coastguard ships have regularly been sent around the Senkakus, notably under the leadership of President Xi Jinping who aims to make the country a maritime power. Last year, Chinese ships were confirmed sailing in the contiguous area for a total of 333 days, a record high. In addition to its claim on the Senkaku, which it calls Diaoyu, China has maritime sovereignty disputes with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea and is often criticized for its unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the region. Related coverage: Chinese ships enter Japanese waters for the first time under new coastguard law Japan, Britain claim strong security ties amid rise of China China passes bill allowing coast guard to use weapons in its waters







