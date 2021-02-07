Survey: Satisfaction with Jokowi increases even though COVID-19 is still high





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The NEW INDONESIA Research & Consulting Institute said that the level of public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo remains high and continues to increase even though COVID-19 is still high. NEW INDONESIA Research & Consulting executive director Andreas Nuryono in a press release in Jakarta on Sunday said confirmed cases of COVID-19 had exceeded 1 million and there was no sign of a decline. As a result, the economy throughout 2020 has contracted negatively, but public satisfaction with President Jokowi remains high and continues to rise. “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is still plaguing Jokowi, the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi has increased,” Andreas Nuryono said. The satisfaction rate reached 62.8% in the June 2020 survey, rose to 65.1% in October 2020 and is now 70.3%. Also Read: Voxpopuli Survey: Audience Satisfaction Level With Jokowi’s Performance Rises Then the dissatisfaction rose from 32.4% in June 2020 to 31.3% in October 2020, and now the figure is 26.8%. According to Andreas, Jokowi’s choice to maintain a balance between the health crisis and its economic impact has kept the public satisfied. The President has repeatedly said that Indonesia’s gratitude does not need to take a path confinement. In addition, the first phase of vaccination began to increase public satisfaction. “Jokowi’s appearance in public as the first person to receive a vaccine gave a very strong message to the public,” Andreas said. “The transitional PSBB continues to apply to DKI Jakarta, continues with the new PPKM Java-Bali policy,” he said. If you look at the high eligibility of regional chefs, Ganjar Pranowo (Central Java), Ridwan Kamil (West Java) and Khofifah Indar Parawansa (East Java) have increased, unlike Anies Baswedan (DKI Jakarta). “The public sees that the inability to deal with COVID-19 is concentrated in Jakarta, which incidentally is Anies’ fault,” Andreas said. The NEW INDONESIA Research & Consulting survey was conducted from January 20 to 31, 2021, with phone calls to 1,200 respondents randomly selected from the previous survey since 2019. Margin of error plus minus 2.89%, 95% confidence level. Journalist: Boyke Ledy Watra

Editor: Bambang Sutopo Hadi

COPYRIGHT © BETWEEN 2021

