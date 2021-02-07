Why can’t Narendra Modi invite farmers for tea as he greeted Obama in 2015, Asaduddin Owaisi asks





Addressing a rally in Bharuch, Gujarat, the AIMIM chief said Modi should be “ generous ” and agree to repeal the contentious laws as requested by farmers.

File image of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

Bharuch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers to his residence as he greeted then-US President Barack Obama, and to repeal new farm laws. Addressing a rally for the upcoming polls outside local bodies in Gujarat, the Hyderabad MP also said the prime minister should have a “big heart” and “understand the pains” of the farmers, who have demonstrated in Delhi borders in the past two months. demanding the repeal of agricultural laws. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Owaisi, participates in the first elections in Gujarat in Ahmedabad and in Bharuch in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP). “The way farmers are treated is not correct. It is wrong. The Prime Minister should invite farmers to his residence as he offered tea to (then US President) Barack Obama with his own hand (in 2015) , which is good because he was our guest. We would expect the Prime Minister to invite the farmers, offer them tea and cookies and tell them that the laws (on agricultural marketing) are repealed and they should be happy. “Owaisi

said. Owaisi said the prime minister should understand the plight of the farmers who feed the country, if he claims to be lifted out of poverty. “When a poor man cries of his helplessness, then nature tells us to help the poor, but those who have no sympathy for the poor, they are unaffected by the tears of the poor. We are with the farmers, they are our ‘annadatas“They are working hard to get us food,” he said. Taking a dig, Owaisi said the massive farmers’ protest had “disturbed Modi’s sleep.” “They came out in the thousands, shouted slogans and organized a rally of tractors in Delhi (January 26). The BJP, with 300 MPs, is worried about how to attack farmers,” he said. -he declares. With construction chief Chhotu Vasava by his side, Owaisi made a strong plea for unity among the tribals, Muslims, Dalits and CBOs of Gujarat.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro on 499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited time offer. * T & C apply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos