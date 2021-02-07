A year after the death of a Chinese whistleblower

Sunday marks a year since the death of a Chinese doctor who tried to sound the alarm in the early stages of the coronavirus epidemic.

Li Wenliang was a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who worked at a hospital in Wuhan City.

Li sent a warning to an online newsgroup about several cases of pneumonia in the city in December 2019. Authorities accused him of spreading false information and berated him. He then contracted the virus and died on February 7 of last year.

Chinese media have had few reports of Li’s accomplishments on the first anniversary of his death.

At a coronavirus control exhibition held in Wuhan until the end of last month, Li was introduced as one of the “martyrs” who dedicated their lives to fighting the virus. The caption only briefly touched on his background, and there was no mention of his attempts to issue an early warning regarding the coronavirus.

But information on President Xi Jinping’s leadership was prominently displayed at the scene.

The deceased doctor said there should be more than one voice in a healthy society to question the way authorities control information.

The Chinese government is apparently wary that Li’s public recollections could lead to criticism of the delayed response to the outbreak or demands for free speech.