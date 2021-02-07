Prime Minister Modi compares Mamata Banerjee’s rule to that of the Left, says ‘Didi gets angry with Bharat Mata Ki Jai’





West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Prime Minister Modi also compared the Banerjee regime to the old leftist regime which was a “revival of corruption, crime, violence and attacks on democracy” in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Political Office: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a resolute attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremacist Mamata Banerjee and said “didi” gets angry when someone says “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” but “not when plots are hatched to defame India ”. Addressing a rally in West Bengal linked to the polls, Prime Minister Modi also compared the Banerjee regime to the former leftist regime which was a “renaissance of corruption, crime, violence and attacks on democracy ”in the state. “Mamata didi promised parivartan (change) in West Bengal. Everyone trusted her with their promise, but in 10 years all they got was nirmamta (cruelty). What they got, it is a renaissance of the left, ”Prime Minister Modi said. #VIDEO I TMC has committed many back-to-back faults, including bad governance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs. Bengal people are watching and very soon Bengal will show the “ Ram card ” to TMC: PM arenarendramodi in Haldia Yearshttps://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV# West Bengal pic.twitter.com/bgcWs60du0 Jagran English (@JagranEnglish)

February 7, 2021 Continuing his attack, the prime minister criticized the TMC government for failing to implement the Centre’s welfare programs in West Bengal and said the state’s farmers would teach Banerjee a lesson. “This year’s budget allocated a lot to people working in the West Bengal tea gardens. Before independence, Bengal was the most developed state in India. It offered the best education. Why was it he lost this post? How did it go? “, PM Modi asked. #VIDEO | In Bengal, if you ask didi (@MamataOfficial) about your right then she gets frustrated. She gets angry even though slogans of “ Bharat Mata ki Jai ” are raised: PM arenarendramodi in Haldia, West Bengal Years For more updates follow: https://t.co/l3bgnHe0fV# West Bengal pic.twitter.com/iCBgiHyevT Jagran English (@JagranEnglish)

February 7, 2021 Prime Minister Modi also alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s government misused funds sent by the Center for Cyclone Relief Assistance, adding that residents of West Bengal have decided to end “Bua’s rule”. -Bhatijawad ”. Speaking about TMC leaders who have joined the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party in recent months, the prime minister said many state members and deputies said ‘Ram Ram’ to the didi and said joined the saffron party saying “ Jai Shri Ram ”. “In Bengal our fight is with TMC, but we also have to watch out for their hidden friends. The left, Congress and TMC are involved in mixed matches behind the curtains. In Delhi they meet and discuss politics. In Kerala, Congress and the Left have reached an agreement to plunder the state for 5 years each, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also dedicated the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation of West Bengal where elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. The TMC swept the ballot box in 2016 while the BJP only managed to win three seats. However, the BJP made a comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won 18 of 42 seats in West Bengal. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma







