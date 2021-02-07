Ankara zmir’s YHT project comes to life! The distance will decrease to 3 hours and 30 minutes!





Residents of Izmir are awaiting the government’s first step on the long-dragged Ankara-Izmir bullet train project. When the first excavations of the project take place, job opportunities will be opened for 11,000 people and, when completed, citizens, traders and tourism professionals will laugh. According to the news at Habertrk; The project which will link Ankara and Izmir to a network of high-speed trains was first put on the agenda in 2007. Good news is now expected to pass the first stage of the project, which has been postponed for some time. time due to the country’s priorities. The project is expected to be completed within 42 months of the start of the project. However, it is believed that the project will be commissioned 6 months earlier than expected, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request to “quickly complete” every major project. In the first stage of the project, between Ankara and Afyon will be put into operation. In the second phase, the area between Afyon and Manisa will be commissioned, and in the third and final phase, YHT will start serving between Manisa and Izmir. Ankara Izmir YHT Map In the construction phase of the project, which will become one of the giant projects for Turkey after the completion of a separate future job job on a separate agenda. While 11,000 people are expected to work in this project at the first stage of the construction phase, Ankara-Afyon-Uak-Manisa-zmir provinces will benefit from significant economic contributions from the project after its completion. 7 stations and 3 large stations will be built under the project. This will open the door to new jobs in train stations and train stations. At the regional level, the food supply sector will also benefit from this recovery. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailolu announced the good news that the 14-hour train journey time between Ankara and Izmir will be reduced to 3 hours 30 minutes with the project. It is stated that the Ankara-zmir YHT project will bring action to the economic recession caused by the pandemic. With the project, which will both increase employment and boost the construction logistics sector, Afyon’s thermal tourism demand is expected to explode. While the opening of new hotels will be on the agenda with the project, and the first impact of employment will be seen in Afyon. While connecting to each other in Istanbul and Izmir with YHT; should act against the economic recession

Once the project is completed, it will connect not only Ankara-Izmir, but also Istanbul and Izmir with iron bars. A person from Istanbul will arrive first in Ankara with a 4 hour journey, then to Izmir in 3.5 hours with a safe 7.5 hour journey. Once the project is completed, someone leaving Istanbul in the morning can go on a spa vacation to Afyon or reach Izmir in a safe and comfortable journey at noon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos