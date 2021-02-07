Boris Johnson to be ‘welcome’ to Conservative Holyrood campaign, says Douglas Ross





Politics Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be greeted during the Holyrood Tories election campaign, Scottish Party Leader Douglas Ross said. Sunday February 7, 2021, 12:14 p.m. “/> Boris Johnson to be ‘greeted’ on the way to the Tories’ Holyrood election campaign But MP Moray insisted he would spearhead the campaign north of the border, describing his relationship with Mr Johnson as one of “mutual respect”. The election is less than three months away with MPs in Holyrood set to step down on March 25 when serious campaigns are launched. Polls suggest Mr Johnson is not a popular figure in Scotland and may even help increase support for independence seen over the past year. Register to our newsletter Policy Register to our newsletter Policy But Mr Ross told the Herald newspaper Mr Johnson would be involved in the campaign after a recent visit to a vaccine factory in Livingston. “I spoke to the Prime Minister when he was in Scotland last week,” he said. “Hell is back in Scotland ahead of the election as Prime Minister of the whole of the UK. He has a very positive message to sell when it comes to vaccine rollout and vaccine availability in this country thanks to the UK government and its efforts. The hundreds of thousands of jobs in Scotland that have been protected by Rishi Sunaks The holidays are a result of UK government support here in Scotland and there is more money coming directly from the UK government in the months and years to come , which annoys the SNP as it sidesteps them, but it actually shows that its leveling program is investing in every part of the country. Mr Ross added: The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the whole UK, but I am the leader here in Scotland, so I will welcome the Prime Minister when he presents himself. He fully understands that we are a separate party here in Scotland. I am the leader of the party leading the fight against the SNP as the month of May approaches. It’s our holiday here in Scotland. It’s our policies. He will support our efforts. But the campaign, the drive, the vision, the determination come from the Scottish party that I lead. Current polls suggest the SNP is on track for a landslide victory and may even repeat the majority obtained in 2011 that paved the way for the independence referendum three years later. A pro-independence majority seems likely, even if achieved with the support of the Greens, which would increase demands for another vote when leaving the UK. But Mr Ross insists the Tories, currently Scotland’s main opposition party, can challenge the SNP with a strong pro-union message. The Scottish Conservative leader, who has previously clashed with Mr Johnson, has said he would be ready to challenge the PM. He told the Herald: The relationship I have with the Prime Minister is one of mutual respect. I agree with him when I think it’s in Scotland’s best interest, I disagree with him when I think we need to do more and it’s a similar approach that he adopted with David Cameron when he was Mayor of London and Mr Cameron was Prime Minister. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.



