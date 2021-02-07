Only BJP can bring poriborton asol to Bengal: PM Modi tears up Mamata’s government





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore up the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, saying he had “criminalized politics, institutionalized corruption and politicized the police.” “Mamata Didi gets angry if someone sings ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, but never loses his temper if disloyal people speak against the country. There is a conspiracy against yoga, tea made in India. and other products. But Mamata Didi never said anything. I want to assure that India will give an answer to all these people who are conspiring against the country, “Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Haldia . “People who talk about ‘Ma, Mati and Manush’ do not have the courage to make their voices heard for ‘Bharat Mata’. It is because these people have criminalized politics, institutionalized corruption and politicized the police.” , he added. He also said that the people of Bengal expected “mamata” (affection) from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but “nirmamta” (cruelty). Prime Minister Modi said that only a government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could free the state from this mismanagement. He urged people to vote in a BJP government to experience “asol poriborton (real change)” – like the one seen in Tripura. He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends from the Left Front and the Congress Party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing. “They meet and greet each other, strategize together. In Kerala too, there is an agreement between the left and the Congress. In Bengal, the left and the TMC are together; their quarrels are a sham.” PM Modi ended his 45 minute speech with the chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The Prime Minister arrived in West Bengal from Assam for a three and a half hour visit on Sunday; it will inaugurate four projects in the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors in Haldia. He reached Haldia in a helicopter from Kolkata airport. Banerjee did not participate in the Prime Minister’s program. On January 23, she refused to deliver her speech at an event to mark the 125th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, after a section of the audience raised slogans “Jai Shri Ram” in the presence of the Prime Minister. Banerjee had said such an insult was “unacceptable”. The Prime Minister visited Haldia to boost the BJP’s campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections slated for April-May this year. BJP leader JP Nadda had amplified the party’s campaign on Saturday by reporting the first Parivartan Rath Yatra. The Parivartan Yatra departs from here. It is not only the parivartan of government but the parivartan of thought. Mamata Banerjee came to power ten years ago with the slogan Ma Mati Manush (Mother, people and soil). But in the end, the mother was looted, people were not protected and the soil was not respected, he said. The next Rath Yatra will be launched on February 8 from Cooch Behar in North Bengal. The latter two would be launched on February 9 from Jhargram and Tarapith in South Bengal.

