Week ahead: the battle for stimulation continues

A lively start to the year

The start of the year has been surprisingly lively, with the last few weeks dominated by retail traders who have ventured into hedge funds and showcased the power of social media. Although it seems to have gone quiet, a repeat performance might not be far off. With the data timeline a bit light this week, the focus will remain on the US stimulus, vaccine rollout and profits.

1. US

The U.S. economy continues to advance in the fight against COVID as daily cases have been declining for nearly a month and vaccination efforts accelerate. The showed that the case for more stimulus remains high. Price pressures are expected to be mild on Wednesday. Reflation trade at some point will trigger a price spike, but that shouldn’t derail the Fed’s avoidance of its stimulus measures.

President Joe Biden is interviewed on CBS in his first network television interview since his inauguration. In the United States, the focus will remain on the deployment of COVID vaccines.

On Monday, the US Senate begins the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump was impeached in a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

2. I

Next week promises to be a bit quiet on the data side, with the most notable version being Thursday’s news. The region continues to struggle against vaccine rollout, which could lead to longer lockdowns and a slower recovery.

Political history continues to center on Italy and on whether Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, former president of the European Central Bank, can form a government in times of crisis for the country. The country is used to political uncertainty, but now is not the time to do without a functioning government. Markets have responded positively to Draghi taking the job, but if he fails to form a government Italian assets could suffer.

3. United Kingdom

No big surprise from the BoE in February. The first quarter will see less growth – as might be expected during the country’s third and longest lockdown – but the recovery will pick up with growth returning to pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of next year. Negative rates remain a possibility later this year, but still unlikely, with further easing likely to come from asset purchases and the term finance program.

We’ll hear from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey next week, with the most notable data being the GDP reading for the fourth quarter, along with other low impact releases.

4. Turkey

The rebound continued this week as the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) underscored its commitment to maintain a tighter monetary policy until inflation returned to within target. which will take at least two years. This continues to go against the views of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. For now, investors are comfortable with this, but there is still the risk that Erdogan will lose patience over time as the economy suffers from higher rates.

5. China

China released Monday and released Wednesday. Inflation will be closely watched after higher readings from other parts of Asia, Europe and the United States. The higher the number, the more negative the actions. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) continues to subtly withdraw its liquidity through the refinancing of pensions backing the yuan.

PBOC is limited to a range of 6.4000 / 6.5000 before the Lunar New Year. China will be on vacation for a week starting Thursday.

6. India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprises the market and leaves after this week’s expansionary budget. Indian stocks are up nearly 10% this week after the budget. Quiet week ahead with inflation in India and is expected to be released on Friday.

With most of Asia on vacation, the market will remain focused on the budget-driven equity rally. The is expected to remain stable on an unchanged RBI.

7. Australia and New Zealand

Australian and New Zealand food inflation is unlikely to move markets.

The technical chart suggests and risks a significant downward correction next week due to rising US rates and strength. Both have the potential to drop between 200 and 300 points.

8. Japan

Japan and will not budge in the market. The Producer Price Index () could show signs of energy import inflation increasing pressure on Japanese government bond futures.

Domestic consumption is limited as the COVID state of emergency is widespread and widespread. The Tokyo Olympics must move forward with restrictions, removing a key negative risk factor for the national economy.

broke its 100-day moving average at 104.50, for the first time in 7 months. A rise in US yields next week could see USD / JPY rise to 107.00 next week if the data is strong.

Key economic events

1. Sunday February 7e

Super Bowl 55 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinhood bought its very first Super Bowl commercial this year.

Economic data

China’s foreign reserves in January 2021 are estimated at $ 3.222 trillion compared to $ 3.216 trillion in January 2020.

2. Monday February 8e

ECB President Christine Lagarde discusses the ECB’s annual report to the European Parliament.

Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta J. Mester talks about the US economy

Economic data

Germany’s December M / M is estimated at 0.0% compared to 0.9% in December 2020.

The figures for Spain will be released.

Japan’s Balance of Payments (BoP) Bankruptcy Figures

Singapore exit

3. Tuesday February 9e

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane to participate in panel discussion

Economic data

US JOLTS

New Zealand expectation of two years

Business conditions in Australia

Japan,

Italy

China new loans in yuan, money supply

4. Wednesday February 10e

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a webinar hosted by the Economic Club of New York.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane talks about modernizing payments and digital currencies.

Fabio Panetta, member of the ECB’s executive board, talks about the potential effects of digital technology.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the likely extension of COVID borders with state prime ministers.

President Hassan Rouhani to pay tribute to the anniversary of the Iranian revolution

Inventory report to publish.

Economic data

US Jan M / M: estimate of 0.4% vs. 0.4% before, wholesale stocks, monthly budget statement

UK ,

France

Sweden rate decision: expected to remain unchanged at 0.00%

Denmark

Norway IPC

Australia

China IPC and PPI

Japan PPI

New Zealand home sales

Unemployment rate in Turkey

5. Thursday 11 Februarye

Lunar New Year holidays are celebrated across Asia, with China taking place from February 11 to 17.

European Financial Forum 2021: Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin and Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Services ready to speak

François Villeroy de Galhau, member of the Governing Council of the ECB, talks about climate and sustainable finance.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the annual State of the Nation Address.

OPEC Monthly Oil Market

European Commission provides economic news.

Economic data

US initial unemployed



Central Bank of Mexico (Banxico) interest rate: expected to cut overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%







6. Friday February 12e

Economic data

US Feb Prelim University of Michigan Sentiment: estimate of 80.5 vs. 79.0 before

Euro zone Dec M / M: estimate of 0.0% vs. 2.5% before



Wholesale in Canada

Norway

Poland

Romania CPI

Czech CPI

Hungary CPI

New Zealand Business NZ Manufacturing PMI, food prices

Turkey’s current account, industrial production

Industrial production in India, IPC

Sovereign Rating Updates

Hungary (Fitch / S & P)

Norway (Fitch),

Sweden (S&P)

Ireland (Moody’s)

Belgium (DBRS)

Luxembourg (DBRS)

