Donald Trump banned from ever joining SAG-AFTRA – Deadline





Donald Trump, who resigned from SAG-AFTRA on Thursday amid an almost certain expulsion from the union, has now been barred from re-joining the union. The SAG-AFTRA National Council, meeting by Zoom videoconference on Saturday, adopted a resolution preventively refusing any potential readmission request on its part.

The resolution cites the same concerns that motivated the first disciplinary charges – which were resolved by Trump’s resignation on Thursday – including his antagonism to the union’s journalist members and his disregard for union values ​​and integrity.

“Preventing Donald Trump from joining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “It is a resounding statement that threats or incitement to harm their colleagues will not be tolerated. An attack on one is an attack on all.

The resolution banning it states:

WHEREAS on or around January 13, 2021, disciplinary charges were filed against Member Donald J. Trump alleging that he had engaged in actions contrary to the interests and integrity of SAG-AFTRA and of its members in violation of Article XIV of the Constitution. The charges allege that the former United States President instigated insurgency against the United States government at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, and urged and instigated anti-journalist animosity that caused injuries and injuries to journalists who are members of SAG-AFTRA; and

WHEREAS on or around January 19, 2021, the National Council made a probable cause determination in which it concluded that there was sufficient basis for such charges to be the subject of a disciplinary hearing ; and

WHEREAS the Discipline Committee had scheduled a hearing for February 5, 2021 to hear testimony on the charges and gave Trump proper and sufficient notice of the hearing; and

WHEREAS on February 4, 2021, on the eve of the hearing, Trump submitted a letter of resignation from his SAG-AFTRA membership to President Carteris; and

WHEREAS, in resigning from SAG-AFTRA, Trump has voluntarily waived any membership rights he may have had under SAG-AFTRA governance documents as well as under federal law; and

WHEREAS the evidence of Mr. Trump’s misconduct and actions contrary to the interests of the union and its members is widely known and has been reported by numerous media sources; and

WHEREAS, in accordance with Article III (A) (2) of the Constitution, “The National Council has the discretionary power to refuse membership to any candidate if, in its opinion, his admission as a member would not be in the best interest of the Union; “

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the National Council exercise its discretion in accordance with Article III (A) (2) of the Constitution, as follows:

The National Council hereby considers that the well-documented actions of Donald J. Trump to undermine the peaceful transition of power in the United States and undermine the provision of truthful information to the public by attacking journalists is anathema to the values ​​embodied by SAG . -AFTRA and members of SAG-AFTRA; and

The National Council hereby concludes that any future readmission to membership of Donald J. Trump would not be in the best interests of the Union; and

The National Council hereby orders that all future applications for admission to SAG-AFTRA by Donald J. Trump be refused.

Five members of the board, including audiovisual journalists, abstained.

