Connect with us

Politics

A look at the post-Covid Olympics and Putin’s ‘tough’ tactics in Russia

Avatar

Published

9 mins ago

on

By


Harry Burton | Phoenix magazine

Text size:

Selected cartoons appeared first in other publications, print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In todaystar cartoonHarry Burton mocks the upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympics and who might ultimately be allowed to compete in the games.

Peter Brooks | Time

Peter Brooks examines Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “tough” tactics in light of protests in support of detained critic Alexei Navalny. More than 3000 demonstrators have been arrested by the police of 109 towns.

Kevin Siers | Charlotte’s Observer

According to Kevin Siers, the push for the reopening of offline courses by the US state of North Carolina is akin to a cliff top.

Dave Brown | The independent

In light of the UK government’s Covid response, Dave Brown illustrates how ‘meaningless’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson is.

Adam Zyglis | Buffalo News

After the Capitol Riots in the United States, Adam Zyglis’ take on the recent report that most rioters did not vote in the 2020 presidential elections.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, non-hyphenated, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism