I spent 11 hours inside the MAGA bubble





Minutes later, Mike Lindell, the pro-Trump CEO of MyPillow, came to boast that MAGA fans had flocked to buy HisPillows, even though big box retailers had abandoned his products after he kept stopping. to repeat the claims that the election was stolen by the Dominion vote. Machines.

The anchor nodded conscientiously along in a markedly different reaction to Lindells ‘subsequent appearance on Newsmax the next day, which turned into a nuclear meltdown after his hosts pointed out that Lindells’ claims to Dominion’s comments were unfounded. (Dominion threatened to file a libel suit against Newsmax.) OAN continued to side with Lindell, pushing Newsmax to censorship[ing] their interview with the CEO, followed by the airing of his documentary on voter fraud, but with a two-minute warning that Lindell was solely responsible for the allegations.

The 6 p.m. block host was given the night off, so OAN instead rebroadcast a documentary they aired on the opening day, titled Trump: A Patriot’s Legacy. For the next 45 minutes, a man in a starry tie presented a series of bullet points detailing Trump’s accomplishments. I took this opportunity to make potato dumplings.

Prime Time Trump Time

Legacy of a Patriot was just the start of the night’s most intensely pro-Trump bloc.

By the time I settled back on the couch with my dumplings, topics that hadn’t been visited for most of the day emerged: election fraud, border control, the benefits of hydroxychloroquine that mainstream media wouldn’t tell you, and that Trump had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for the fourth consecutive time. And in the prime-time opinion broadcasts that followed, the company’s line appeared: OK, okay, Biden was the rightful president, but why did the Democrats continue to hate Trump so much?

It started at 8 p.m. with Real America, hosted by Dan Ball, a man who appeared to be in his forties and nonetheless continued to bluntly mention MAGA internet memes like Orange Man Bad, as if the audience and his guests knew this. that it meant. (To people less online, the Evil Orange Man is a mockery of Liberals trying to find ways to criticize Trump.) Ball was happy to tell his guests that the Orange Man was, in fact, moments good as if trying to outdo his guests in his praise of Trump. As he told Jason Miller, which looks like a game:

I wish we could just put that partisanship aside. And all of that corporate, corrupt, mainstream media has pushed to the side, and the American people can see all the positive things that this administration in just four years has done for our country. This is, I think, that it will be one of the greatest legacies of peace in the Middle East. No new wars, the first president over 37 years old not to put us at war. And no one talks about these facts. They just want that, you know, that’s bad orange man.

Tipping Point with Kara McKinney was exactly like the real America, except for the fact that Ball was now replaced by a younger woman. McKinneys’ guests ran the gamut from a stone-faced former Trump administration official to Victoria Coatesa on the National Security Council, who was set to protest America’s return to the Iran nuclear deal Its apparent support for the January 6 insurgency has emerged. Since I supported Trump last year, along with my conservative and Christian values, I was canceled, she complained, before continuing to promote her latest initiatives: a cruelty-free vegan makeup line and campaign. of beauty tutorials to do. super makeup again.

At one point, The Daily Wires Michael Knowles, a millennial right-wing celebrity popular among college students, appeared on the show to discuss abortion. The unconscious home streaming setup was significantly higher in quality than the interviewers’ studio.

McKinney then ended his hour with a segment praising Walt Disney for his McCarthyism, showing a clip of him in front of a Senate panel alleging he was bullied by a Communist union boss. So, if you are wondering how the Marxists could have been so successful in their long march through the institution, it is because they have been playing this game for a long time.

