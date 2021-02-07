Donald Trump urged to testify in impeachment trial by Colin Jost of SNL





In the segment of Saturday Night Live’s weekend update, presenter Colin Jost urged former President Donald Trump to testify in his upcoming impeachment trial.

Trump’s Senate trial begins Tuesday. He is accused of inciting a violent mob of supporters who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6.

Earlier this week, House Democrats asked the former president to testify under oath. Trump adviser Jason Miller said Trump would not testify after his lawyers dismissed the request as a publicity stunt.

But on Saturday night, Jost suggested reasons why Trump – whom he dubbed a “former social media influencer” – should reconsider.

“Former social media influencer Donald Trump won’t testify in his impeachment trial next week and I think I speak for all of us when I say, come on, please?” Jost said.

He continued, “Give us one last show, man! You know stop feeling sorry for yourself, put on your extensions and barge into this lawsuit like it’s Maury Povich and you’re not the father. . “

Jost suggested the lawsuit could be an opportunity to share thoughts Trump has not been allowed to post on Twitter since his account was permanently suspended last month.

“Come on, think about it, you can shout out all the tweets that you haven’t been allowed to post in a month,” he says.

“You know, like ‘worst grand opening ever, barely rhymed poem’ or ‘no names for Tim Allen? #GlobesTooBlack “.”

Jost continued: “Sadly, Trump will not, but he will be defended at trial by the lawyers who refused to prosecute Bill Cosby and who agreed to represent Jeffrey Epstein before his death … which begs the question, why Does Trump think he’s impeached? “

Elsewhere in the segment, Jost’s jokes were aimed at President Joe Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“President Biden said on Friday that he would go ahead with his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package with or without Republican backing,” Jost said. “Because this economy needs a massage and Joe Biden isn’t waiting for permission.”

Then speaking as an image of McConnell was displayed on screen, Jost continued, “Mitch McConnell, seen here ignoring a toddler who fell through the ice, criticized the GOP representative and the hushed up conspiracy theory Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying her “wacky lies and conspiracy theories” are “cancer” for the Republican Party. But keep in mind that Greene believes cancer to be a biological weapon created in a secret Jewish lab. “

Greene was stripped of her committee duties by the House this week, after posts on social media showed she endorsed conspiracy theories and political violence.

