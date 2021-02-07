Politics
Shadow Attorney General is ‘very sorry’ for describing COVID as ‘the gift that keeps on giving’
Labor’s shadow attorney general is “very, very sorry” for describing the pandemic as the gift that keeps giving lawyers, Ed Miliband said.
Lord Falconer allegedly used the phrase during a briefing for a major law firm in the city in June last year, according to the Mail on Sunday.
Miliband, the shadow business secretary, described it as a very bad choice of words and said the peer was sorry for his actions.
Miliband told the BBC Andrew Marr Show Sunday: “He shouldn’t have said it. He was speaking in the context of lawyers and how the law was changing.
“It was a terrible choice of words. I spoke to Charlie this morning and he is very, very sorry and apologizes for what he said.
“It shows that we have to be careful with our words, all politicians have to be very careful with our words.
“I know Charlie very well and Charlie think the country has gone through a terrible and terrible trauma and this in no way reflects his vision of the COVID crisis.”
Read more: Starmer faces questions after denying past Brexit remarks made to him by the PM
In the Mail on Sunday recording, Lord Falconer was reportedly overheard saying to a room full of lawyers: It’s a gift that never stops giving.
The law keeps changing, getting more complicated and always interesting.
As of the June 29 webinar, some 43,575 people had died from coronavirus and the UK had the highest death toll in Europe.
Watch: Boris Johnson thanks NHS as UK hits 10 million vaccine milestone
It comes after Labor leader Keir Starmer was forced to apologize last week after making false accusations against Boris Johnson during PMQs.
The Starmers spokesman on Wednesday apologized from the Labor leader for a misunderstanding, while reiterating that the PM had already been deceitful.
On several occasions the PM has wrongly claimed that Labor wants to join the EU’s vaccination program, the Starmers spokesperson said. This is incorrect and the claim has been found to be false.
This afternoon, during Premiers’ Questions, Keir misheard the Prime Minister and assumed he was making the same false accusation again. Keir admits that on this occasion the Prime Minister was referring to old comments about the European Medicines Agency, and Keir admits he was wrong and made a mistake in his response.
Miliband also dismissed claims on Sunday that something is wrong with the Labor Party under Starmer as a leader because the party is behind in the polls.
“Leaders have good weeks and bad, but the most important thing Keir Starmer has said since becoming a leader is that after this crisis is over there can be no going back to business as usual, Miliband said.
He added: “It means we have to create a more just, more just and more equal country.”
Recent polls put the Tories three points ahead of Labor, while a survey found only 16 percent of people believed Starmer would have done better to deal with the pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]