Shadow Attorney General is ‘very sorry’ for describing COVID as ‘the gift that keeps on giving’

Labor’s shadow attorney general is “very, very sorry” for describing the pandemic as the gift that keeps giving lawyers, Ed Miliband said.

Lord Falconer allegedly used the phrase during a briefing for a major law firm in the city in June last year, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Miliband, the shadow business secretary, described it as a very bad choice of words and said the peer was sorry for his actions.

Miliband told the BBC Andrew Marr Show Sunday: “He shouldn’t have said it. He was speaking in the context of lawyers and how the law was changing.

“It was a terrible choice of words. I spoke to Charlie this morning and he is very, very sorry and apologizes for what he said.

“It shows that we have to be careful with our words, all politicians have to be very careful with our words.

“I know Charlie very well and Charlie think the country has gone through a terrible and terrible trauma and this in no way reflects his vision of the COVID crisis.”

In the Mail on Sunday recording, Lord Falconer was reportedly overheard saying to a room full of lawyers: It’s a gift that never stops giving.

The law keeps changing, getting more complicated and always interesting.

As of the June 29 webinar, some 43,575 people had died from coronavirus and the UK had the highest death toll in Europe.

It comes after Labor leader Keir Starmer was forced to apologize last week after making false accusations against Boris Johnson during PMQs.

The Starmers spokesman on Wednesday apologized from the Labor leader for a misunderstanding, while reiterating that the PM had already been deceitful.

On several occasions the PM has wrongly claimed that Labor wants to join the EU’s vaccination program, the Starmers spokesperson said. This is incorrect and the claim has been found to be false.

This afternoon, during Premiers’ Questions, Keir misheard the Prime Minister and assumed he was making the same false accusation again. Keir admits that on this occasion the Prime Minister was referring to old comments about the European Medicines Agency, and Keir admits he was wrong and made a mistake in his response.

Miliband also dismissed claims on Sunday that something is wrong with the Labor Party under Starmer as a leader because the party is behind in the polls.

“Leaders have good weeks and bad, but the most important thing Keir Starmer has said since becoming a leader is that after this crisis is over there can be no going back to business as usual, Miliband said.

He added: “It means we have to create a more just, more just and more equal country.”

Recent polls put the Tories three points ahead of Labor, while a survey found only 16 percent of people believed Starmer would have done better to deal with the pandemic.