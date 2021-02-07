Bengal will show its “Ram card” to TMC very soon: PM Modi | India News







Addressing a rally in the industrial town of Haldia in eastern Midnapore, the prime minister said the Trinamool government in West Bengal was nothing but the revival of the old left-wing regime.

“There are many international conspiracies designed to defame India. Conspirators attack tea produced in India and even yoga. Did you hear anything didi about this? Many of those who have been elected by the people for decades are either silent or involved in conspiracies, “he said.

The Prime Minister also took several shots at the ruling government using references associated with football, a popular sport in Bengal.

“Bengal is a football-loving state. That is why, using football terminology, I would like to say that TMC has conceded one fault after another. The fault of bad governance, the fault of looting the public money, the fault of attacking the leaders of the opposition and the fault of attacking the faith of the people.

“The people of Bengal are watching and very soon the state will show the ‘Ram card’ to TMC,” Modi said, alluding to the red card in football which means that a player must be sent off the pitch.

Modi said that the people of Bengal expected “Mamta” (affection) from Mamata Banerjee but got “nirmamta” (cruelty) instead.

During his rally, the prime minister also inaugurated a series of projects in the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 348 km Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline built by GAIL and a four-lane road bridge at Ranichak in Haldia. He also dedicated Bharat Petroleum’s LPG import terminal to the nation.

TMC retaliates

Hours after Modi’s beards, the ruling TMC attacked the prime minister and urged him to show a bit of “Mamta” (compassion) towards the farmers who were protesting against the farm laws.

MP and TMC spokesman Saugata Roy said the people of Bengal would show the BJP “a red card during the elections”.

“Instead of blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister should soften his stance on the farmer issue and show a little ‘Mamta’ towards the restless farmers, who have been protesting for 70 days.

“So many farmers died, but we couldn’t see Modiji’s ‘Mamta’. When so many people died during the demonetization in 2016, we didn’t see a ‘Mamta’ from him. The less he talks about ‘Mamta’ the better it will be, ”Roy said.

(With contributions from agencies)

