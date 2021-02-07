Scottish human rights lawyer seeks to overturn Donald Trump’s ‘immoral’ order





A prominent Scottish human rights lawyer has gone to court to try to overturn a controversial order by Donald Trump aimed at protecting US military personnel from prosecution.

Sunday February 7, 2021, 8:37 a.m.

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders extending economic relief from coronavirus at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 8, 2020 (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images )

Steven Watt, senior counsel for the American Civil Liberties Unions (ACLU) human rights program, is part of a landmark lawsuit against the former Trump administration’s decision to impose sanctions and restrictions visa against staff of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

An executive order, signed in the last year of the Trump presidency, considered any attempt by the court to investigate, arrest or prosecute any U.S. national as an extraordinary threat to the country’s national security and foreign policy.

He declared a national emergency in the face of such efforts by the ICC, which, according to the Trump order, threatened the sovereignty of the United States.

However, the order has been widely condemned by the EU and human rights organizations, with the ICC itself describing it as an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and judicial proceedings of law courts.

The ACLU warned that under the immoral ordinance, it authorized sanctions against people who help the ICC investigate or prosecute war crimes and other serious human rights violations.

Now Watt is one of four plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the order, saying it is having a disastrous impact.

Watt, who read law at Aberdeen University and holds a law practice degree from the University of Edinburgh, said it threatened to hamper his work and that of the ACLU.

The ICC represents the last hope of justice for my clients, survivors and victims of CIA war crimes in Afghanistan, explained Watt.

The unprecedented abuse of the sanctioning power of the Trump administrations attempts to extinguish that hope. The decree is disastrous for accountability and justice, and it violates the First Amendment.

Watt has represented many victims of CIA torture over the years. These include the Libyan Mohamed Ben Soud and Suleiman Abdullah Salim, a Tanzanian national, who were detained and brutalized in a facility in Afghanistan.

Unidentified detainee in Abu Ghraib, Iraq, who is at the center of a torture scandal. Image: AP

They filed a lawsuit against James Mitchell and John Jessen, psychologists hired by the CIA to design a range of coercive interrogation techniques. A confidential settlement was reached in 2017.

While Joe Biden has issued a wave of his own executive orders since taking office to overturn a host of Trump policies, the ICC ordinance remains in effect. The US State Department said the sanctions in place as a result of the order will be thoroughly reviewed.

The ACLU has said it will proceed with its latest lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, unless it is first canceled by the new administration.

Aaron Madrid, a union spokesperson, told Scotland on Sunday: For now, we will continue to pursue this trial because the Trump decree has not been overturned. If President Biden cancels the order, we will re-evaluate and can drop the case.

The Trump decree was issued just three months after ICC judges authorized an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by US, Afghan and Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

