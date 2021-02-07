Biden: There will be ‘extreme competition’ with China under my administration





The United States and China will experience “extreme competition” on the global economic stage, but will not be drawn into direct conflict with each other, President Bidens said on Sunday. In an interview broadcast on CBS “Face the Nation”, the president told anchor Norah O’Donnell that there was no reason for the United States and China to be drawn into war, but that the two superpowers would probably collide economically in the years to come. . “The question is, I said to[China’s President Xi Jinping]from the start we don’t need to have a conflict, ”Biden told CBS. “But there is going to be extreme competition. And I am not going to do it as he knows it,” the president continued, apparently referring to the approach taken towards China by the Trump administration, which tried for years to achieve a major trade. deal with China in efforts that ultimately failed. “We’re going to focus on the international rules of the road,” Biden continued. The president’s remarks are among the first on Chinese policy since taking office. He recently made detailed remarks on US-China policy in December when he criticized the Trump administration’s approach as “upside down” and vowed to make China understand that there are rules. international ones that if you want to play, we’ll play with them. you. Otherwise, we’re not going to play. It’s not about punishing them for the COVID virus; it’s about insisting that there be international standards set and respected, Biden said at the time. The Chinese government decided on inauguration day last month to sanction dozens of Trump administration officials, a move that was condemned by Biden’s White House but failed to spark reciprocal action.







