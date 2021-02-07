PM Modi recognizes India’s youngest martyr after 8 decades

Guwahati :

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the town of Dhekiajuli, about 150 km northwest of Guwahati on Sunday to unveil a series of development projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore in Assam on Sunday , he also paid tribute to no less than 15 martyrs of India’s freedom movement, whose stories of supreme sacrifice have gone unrecognized and unknown in the rest of the country for nearly eight decades.

These stories include that of Tileswari Barua, a 12-year-old girl from a remote village, who, moved by the patriotic chants that had moved thousands of rural Assam, went ahead and took a bullet in colonial police and died for the country.

Dhekiajuli was in fact the worst scene of police brutality during the Quit India phase of the freedom movement in 1942. As several hundred “Satyagrahis” (protesters) converged on the local police station to raise the tricolor as a result. of Gandhiji’s “Karenge ya Marenge” (do or die), police indiscriminately opened fire on them, killing at least 15 people, including 12-year-old Tileswari, as she became the youngest martyr in the freedom movement .

The stories of sacrifice of Manbar Nath, Kumoli Devi, Mahiram Koch, Ratan Kachari, Sorunath Chutia, Maniram Kachari, Dayal Panika, Lerela Kachari, Khahuli Devi, Mangal Kurku and two anonymous people, one of whom was a beggar, and the other a ‘sanyasi’ (monk).

In his speech, the Prime Minister said: “Today is a special day for me. Today I had the opportunity to pay homage to this historic land of Dhekiajuli. In this land people have conquered the aggressors. In 1942, people were martyred to protect the nation and to respect the tricolor. Every drop of martyrs’ blood makes our resolve stronger, so this rich history makes me proud of Assam. “

While the story of Dhekiajuli has remained confined to the state of Assam for so long with insignificant and insufficient references in one or two books, it was only a few weeks ago that Dhekiajuli’s saga came out in full detail in a book. titled ‘Dhekiajuli 1942: The Untold Story’. Written by Samudra Gupta Kashyap, a veteran Guwahati-based researcher, writer and journalist, and currently Assam’s Information Commissioner, the book brings this hitherto forgotten story to the outside world for the first time.

While the book was recently published by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, the Dhekiajuli Police Station, where the worst shooting incident during the Quit India movement took place, was also declared a heritage structure by the government of Assam.

The Dhekiajuli incident, Kashyap claims, was the worst incident of police brutality during the Quit India movement. “Nowhere in the subcontinent have so many people achieved martyrdom in 1942 as happened in Dhekiajuli on that fateful day. While the names of 14 martyrs, including four women, have been confirmed by local chroniclers, there are at least six other names. people who died in the weeks that followed after suffering serious injuries as a result of police shootings, lathi charges and attacks by committed disbelievers, ”the author told IANS.

The only daughter of Bhabakanta Barua, a marginal farmer in the village of Nij Bargaon under the Dhekiajuli police station, Tileswari Baruah was so influenced by the patriotic songs composed by Jyotiprasad Agarwala that the “ satyagrahis ” sang, that she voluntarily sang joined the procession that local congressional leaders had organized to hoist the tricolor atop the local police station on September 20, 1942. She had already learned many of these patriotic songs by heart, and often sang them with her friends.

“Carrying a small flag in his hand, Tileswari was in the crowd that had entered the compound of Dhekiajuli Police Station immediately after Commander Kamalakanta Das whistled to him. She saw Manbar Nath, Golok Neog and Chandrakanta Nath trying to hoist the flag in the middle. the police were pulling. And even as she started to shout “Vande Mataram” she saw Mahiram Koch falling into a bullet from very close. This sight suddenly transformed the little girl into a fierce tigress and she started to rush, showing “Vande Mataram” A few steps forward, and she was knocked off balance by a bullet, “Kashyap said, echoing descriptions documented by local historians.

Two “Mrityu Vahini” volunteers immediately lifted the bleeding Tileswari, took her out of the police station, and placed her on the veranda of a store across the road. While some volunteers were trying to give her first aid, her maternal uncle Nandiram Bhuyan, spotting her, took her on her back and started running, to reach a barricade on a bridge on the main road, where disbelievers armed with sticks, allegedly hired by the police, began to attack them.

An injured Tileswari fell on the road, and Bhuyan managed to get away from the bad guys to take shelter behind bushes in the nearby field. But even as he waited for an opportune moment to save his niece, Bhuyan, after a few hours, saw a police truck pick up Tileswari on the road after driving out the disbelievers.

“It has not been possible to determine whether Tileswari died on the road herself or elsewhere as the police never sent her back, alive or dead. Although yet to be officially recognized by the government, 12-year-old Tileswari Barua is arguably the youngest martyr of the freedom movement in India. Kashyap said.

“One of the many important aspects of the Dhekiajuli incident is the enormous participation of poor peasants, women and members of the tea tribal communities. Look at the names of the martyrs – Manbar Nath, Kumoli Devi, Mahiram Koch, Ratan Kachari, Sarunath Chutia, Maniram Kachari, Tileswari Barua, Lerela Kachari, Dayal Panika, Khahuli Devi, Mangal Kurku, Padumi Gogoi, ”Kashyap mentioned in the book. Dhekiajuli is also an incident in which a “sanyasi” and a beggar were also killed in police gunfire.

“The two men may not have been part of the procession led by the satyagrahis. But then they were shot at by the police who chased the satyagrahis across the main road. There is no other example in India where a sanyasi and a beggar have achieved martyrdom during the freedom movement, ”said the author.

“But then, historians, scholars and columnists of the freedom movement gravely overlooked the Dhekiajuli incident in particular, and Assam’s role in the struggle for freedom in India. This book is a small attempt to take one of the many important episodes of the freedom movement in Assam to the outside world, ”said Dhekiajuli MP Ashok Singhal, for whom it is a big day as the Prime Minister visits his hometown.

“The Prime Minister’s visit will certainly make the Indian people aware of the sacrifices made by the inhabitants of this region during the freedom movement,” said local social worker Ramesh Chandra Bora.