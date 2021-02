China’s aluminum sector must shut down inefficient coal power to meet climate targets – report

(Reuters) – China’s aluminum industry must shut down a dedicated power capacity equivalent to more than Germany’s coal fleet over the next decade to keep Beijing on track to meet its commitments on the matter carbon, said climate think tank Ember. FILE PHOTO: A stockpile of aluminum bars is seen at a factory in Dongguan, China April 10, 2018. REUTERS / Bobby Yip China accounts for more than half of the world’s aluminum production, producing 37 million tonnes in 2020. President Xi Jinping has pledged that China will reach peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Ember, in a report to be released on Monday, says China’s record aluminum production last year emitted more C02 than some entire countries, including Indonesia and Brazil. China will need to shut down around 47 gigawatts of inefficient and subcritical coal-fired power capacity dedicated to aluminum over the next 10 years or so if it is to be carbon neutral by mid-century, told Reuters the author of the report, Muyi Yang. Germany’s total coal-fired power capacity is 42 GW. Chinese aluminum makers have long relied on captive off-grid power plants for the energy-intensive smelting process, with self-generating units accounting for about 65% of the electricity they use, according to Yang. But they are being pushed by the government to use cleaner sources of electricity and join China’s long-awaited emissions trading scheme as part of a low-carbon aluminum campaign. Recent years have seen a significant migration of aluminum capacity to southwest China in Yunnan Province, which has abundant hydropower resources. But more action is still needed, said Yang, senior electricity policy analyst at Ember. The scale of the challenge is enormous. Smelters should use cleaner electricity if available, but may also seek to improve production efficiency and better recycle aluminum, he said, adding that China should encourage more efficient use of l aluminum in its economy. More than 45% of China’s inefficient captive coal capacity is at the heart of smelters in Shandong province, Ember says, with more than a third, or 17 GW, owned by leading private sector producer China Hongqiao Group . Hongqiao, one of the foundries that transferred its capacity to Yunnan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reporting by Tom Daly; Edited by Susan Fenton

