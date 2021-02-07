The Guardian’s take on Covid relief: Ideologies matter in democracies | Economy





When Covid hit, it was the governments that decided people couldn’t go to work and the governments that took people’s money. It is now up to governments to decide whether or not to return this money and when to open the economy. In the United States, Democrats want to give generously. While $ 1.9 billion is a lot of money the size of Canada’s GDP, it’s probably not enough. As Randall Wray of the Levy Institute has highlighted, the US government is engaged in relief spending, not stimulus spending. It offers essential assistance to the devastated balance sheets of households, school districts and local governments. Saving public services, making sure people don’t starve to death, and building Covid testing systems is not an economic stimulus but a necessary antidepressant. Reducing the size of the back-up plan would prolong the recession, which, given Viruss’s ability to surprise, could last longer than experts predict. President Joe Biden was right to fend off criticism that Democrats risked overheated the economy, saying that the problem was spending too little, not too much. The US economy is slack: 400,000 Americans left the job market in January. Mr Biden aims to control the virus, then create jobs with infrastructure investments reinventing the post-crisis economy for a zero carbon world. Call it a spending then tax policy. If he succeeds, Mr. Biden will go to some extent to repudiate the conventional economic wisdom this argues that if governments continue to borrow too much, they risk defaulting, end up printing money, and be forced to panic about raising interest rates. The pandemic revealed it was superimposed. Central banks can keep interest rates low by buying government bonds with money created from scratch. Last year they bought 75% of all public debt. Days after taking power, Mr Biden had a plan and new thinking to rebuild a country marked by Covid. Boris Johnson has little to show after months. His government intends to cut universal credit, increase municipal tax bills and freeze public sector wages, weakening household finances. Given this mindset, which has dominated politics since 2010, it is hardly surprising that the Bank of England’s $ 900 billion in quantitative easing money sitting with the banks cannot turn a profit in the real economy. The Bank has knowledge gaps about QE. Yet there is some truth in the quote attributed to Keynes that you can’t push on a rope when demand is weak, monetary policy cannot remedy it. With interest rates low, no recovery to invest in, and no new regulations, UK banks will look inward, not outward. Instead of the city contributing to the productive economy and a just green transition, expect speculation and Ponzi schemes. He lobbies to develop lucrative but socially unnecessary activities. In January, conservative peers with city interests argued for a new financial regulator with a competitiveness aim a Trojan horse for deregulation. Central banks are creatures of their legislatures, but have been allowed, for ideological reasons, to work without a social contract. In his recent article, Revolution without revolutionariesEconomist Daniela Gabor warned that unelected technocrats should not be allowed to give politicians reasons to adopt external constraints that can be blamed for unpopular policies. This is timely advice. The UK will have record levels of debt in peacetime. Rishi Sunak says such a loan is not viable. Yet UK gilts are a risk-free financial asset, which is why banks love them. Inequalities, financial instability and ecological crises have multiple causes, but their existence is built on a radical free market economy. It is not true that the spending capacity of governments is temporary while interest rates remain low, as Mr. Sunak said. Bond buying programs can control returns. We must resist a system that benefits private financing, but which subordinates the state and threatens to expose it, after the pandemic, to austerity and high levels of unemployment. Only those who cannot or will not believe the evidence with their own eyes would say otherwise.

