At the Bengal Rally, PM Modi’s awareness among farmers





The Prime Minister promised farmers in the state that the Center will provide all the benefits. Purba Medinipur (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Mamata government on Sunday for failing to pass on the benefits of center Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers, claiming that out of 25 lakh farmers who applied, only 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government to obtain benefits. At a public meeting in the Haldia region of the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, the prime minister promised farmers in the state that the Center will provide all the benefits. “The farmers of West Bengal have decided to form the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. At the first cabinet meeting after the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, a decision will be taken to implement the farmers’ plan of the Government of India at a rapid pace, ”he said. PM Modi said that under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than 10 crore of small farmers across the country received 1.15 crore lakh rupees in their accounts. “I am sad to say that West Bengal farmers could also have received the support, but the state government did not authorize the implementation of the program. Now that West Bengal farmers have decided to teach Mamata Didi a lesson just days ago, the state government has agreed to join the program helplessly. More than 25 lakh farmers in the state have applied for benefits from Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Out of 25 lakh farmers, only 6,000 farmers were chosen by the state government to benefit from these benefits under these schemes, ”he added. Further attacking the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi said the state government had deprived the poor of free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman program Bharat from the central government. “The people of West Bengal are still waiting for the National Education Policy (NEP). The One Nation, One Ration card could have benefited Bengalis working in other states, but it has not yet been implemented by West Bengal. The 7th Wages Commission has also not been implemented in West Bengal, even today! The state government does not even pay its employees on time, ”he said. Despite all the obstacles created by the state government, the central government is making every effort for the development of the people of Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said. “Whether it’s highways, overflights, rail networks, airports, ports, waterways, Internet facilities, the central government spends a lot on all of this. More than 25% will be spent on railways in West Bengal compared to last year. In this year’s budget, special attention was also paid to the millions of associates associated with tea gardens. A provision of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for them, ”he said. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and a four-lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia.

