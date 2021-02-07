Corrupted System – GulfToday





A guard walks outside the National Assembly building of Pakistan. Reuters

The entire political system in Pakistan has become totally obsolete, corrupt, and in need of a complete overhaul (“Ruckus in House as govt table open bulletin bill for Senate polls”, February 6, Gulf Today website).

The Pakistan Senate is the upper house of Parliament. Pakistan’s senatorial elections last less than a month.

All members of the provincial and national assemblies will exercise their right to vote to choose new senators appointed by their party leaders by secret ballot. It is important that the government of Imran Khan wins the Senate elections and gets a majority in the Senate so that there is no problem for the government to get constitutional amendments or new laws passed in the Senate that will benefit the nation. and will make people’s lives better.

The results of the Senate elections have always been tagged with allegations of horse bargaining. Political parties would offer members of rival groups a huge sum of money to support their candidates for new Senate members by secret ballot. Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest and fair person. He suggested that opposition parties opt for an open ballot option so that no one can blame themselves for wrongdoing and the results are acceptable to all. But like I said, corruption permeated all political parties, they refused to accept Imran Khan’s option of choosing new Senate members by show of hands. The secret ballot system for choosing new senators is suitable for all opposition parties.

The civilian government of Imran Khan should take the necessary steps to get rid of the corrupt politicians who are the biggest obstacle to Pakistan’s prosperity.

Saqib ShaikhBy email

