Watch Liz Cheney throw trash at Donald Trump in an interview with Fox





The day after the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censor MP Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump, Cheney took to Fox News and made it clear that she wasn’t backing down on her criticism of the former president.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked the Wyoming rep if she planned to step down after her state party voted to censor her. Cheney said she had no such plans and then proceeded to tear up former President Trump while explaining her support for impeachment.

Cheney exposed the lie that Black Lives Matter or antifa played a role in the insurgency and put the blame at Trump’s feet.

. @ RepLizCheney destroys Trump in Fox interview

We have never seen this kind of aggression by a President of the United States against another branch of government, and it can never happen again https://t.co/6NZqrtBrCJ pic.twitter.com/xwtveiDrr4

– Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) February 7, 2021

“The people of [Republican] part is wrong. They think BLM and Antifa were behind what happened here on Capitol Hill, that just isn’t the case. This is not true. And we’re going to have a lot of work to do. We lied to people, ”said the congresswoman.

Cheney continued, calling Trump a liar.

“The extent to which the president, President Trump, in the months leading up to January 6, spread the idea that the election was stolen or that the election was rigged was a lie.

Cheney tore Trump apart, claiming presidents who act like him are “the greatest threat to our republic.”

“We will not forget what happened on January 6th. And that the greatest threat to our republic is a president who would place his own interest above the Constitution, above the national interest.

The MP said it was Trump who tried to steal the election and his lies led to lethal day on Capitol Hill last month.

“We had a situation where President Trump claimed for months that the election was stolen and apparently went to do whatever he could to steal it himself,” Cheney said. “And that ended in an attack on the Capitol. Five people were killed that day. This is the kind of attack that will never be able to happen again. “

The Wyoming representative also suggested that one of Trump’s tweets sent “while the attack was in progress”, then calling Vice President Mike Pence a coward, could have been “a premeditated effort to provoke violence”.

“The Senate [impeachment] the test is a snapshot. A massive criminal investigation is underway. There will be a massive criminal investigation into everything that happened on January 6 and the days before, ”Cheney continued,“ People will want to know exactly what the president was doing. They will want to know, for example, if the tweet he sent calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was in progress – if that tweet, for example, was a premeditated effort to provoke violence … There will be many, many criminal investigations looking at all aspects of what everyone who has been involved, as it should be.

Cheney called Trump’s actions an “assault” and concluded by saying that if Republicans are to win again, they “shouldn’t kiss the former president”.

“We have never seen this kind of aggression by a President of the United States against another branch of government, and it can never happen again,” Cheney said.







