Prime Minister Narendra Modi says center wants to become West Bengal business hub





Expansion of pipeline network will also reduce cost of natural gas, PM said (File) Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Center is working to make West Bengal a major trade and commerce hub through port development. Dedicating four projects, including the ambitious 348 km Dobhi-Durgapur gas pipeline built by the GAIL government, to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said this would make Haldia a major import and export center. “Our efforts will be aimed at making the state a leading country in trade and commercial activity in the country. For this, port development is achievable and Haldia will play an important role in it,” he said. . “Haldia will help the East to become self-sufficient in the energy sector. This in turn will contribute to the goal of a self-sufficient India, ”the Prime Minister said at a ceremony to dedicate infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,700 crore to the nation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was invited to the event, did not show up. However, Trinamool MP Dibyendu Adhikari, who keeps his distance from the party, attended the program. The prime minister said that with the inauguration of the Dhobi-Durgapur gas pipeline, gas connectivity in the eastern region will be enhanced. “The four projects (owned by GAIL, BPCL and NHAI) will help make business and life easier in the east, and make Haldia a major center for export and import,” Prime Minister Modi said. The expansion of the gas pipeline network will also reduce the cost of natural gas, he said. “Today India is Asia’s biggest consumer of natural gas. When we got the mandate six years ago, we drew up a program to develop the eastern region, which was lagging behind,” did he declare. The central government, Prime Minister Modi said, has made major efforts to develop rail, road, airport and port connectivity. He said the pipeline will bring new businesses and prevent the closure of old ones through the extension of the PM Urja Ganga project. “Today, the objective is that of a network with only one country, one gas. It will be a big movement. In this Union budget, we have created a mission to obtain hydrogen as a clean fuel” , said the Prime Minister.

