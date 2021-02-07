Did Trump incite the insurgents? Compare their words





On January 6, then-President Donald Trump spoke to a group of his supporters who had come to Washington, DC, to “protest” the outcome of the 2020 election. In his speech, Trump pleaded with his supporters walk down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the Capitol to express their outrage and fight for their cause.

In the wake of Trump’s fiery speech, the “protesters” turned into an angry mob of “national terrorists”, “seditionists” and “insurgents”. They stormed the Capitol, forcibly entered the House chamber, occupied offices, stole and degraded property, and ultimately prevented Congress from fulfilling its constitutional obligation to count the votes of the House. electoral college, certifying Joe Biden as President of the United States.

A week after this violent mob raped the Capitol, the representatives returned to the House. What followed was an emotional – at times vitriolic – debate over Trump’s recrimination, with many claiming he incited the riot that left five dead. The House of Representatives then approved an impeachment article against Trump for “inciting insurgency,” with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats in a 232-197 vote.

As the Senate trial begins, the question for senators and the public will be: Did Trump’s rhetoric actually “incite insurgency”?

Answering this question depends in part on proof of a cause and effect relationship between words and deeds. While many insurgents have claimed they are only implementing what Trump has asked them to do, those statements may not be enough to make the case.

I believe that the discipline of communication offers an additional way to strengthen and advance the cause and effect argument more directly. Let me offer you a rhetorical perspective, rooted in the research I have conducted and which introduced the concept of “language used”.

Commentary: In 2020, the language reflected reality

In a series of scientific papers on language use, I have argued that determining the effect of presidential speech just by observing the behavior following that speech may not always be the only or best measure of the effect. Specifically, I have documented that when speakers employ carefully chosen language, their words are often repeated and then internalized by the audience.

Much like the operation of what Aristotle called an enthymeme – a three part argument where one of the premises is not stated – the result is that the audience subconsciously assumes the values ​​and beliefs implied by the words of a speaker, fulfills the unstated premise and behaves in a manner consistent with those words.

Therefore, the use of language may offer a more compelling way to prove that Trump’s rhetoric sparked the insurgency. His carefully crafted words and phrases were rehearsed and then internalized by the crowd listening to Trump’s speech. This is rhetorically significant because it not only allowed Trump to control the narrative, but also allowed him to explicitly and implicitly prescribe the future behavior of his audience.

Consider the evidence. The following words and statements in Trump’s January 6 speech were repeated verbatim and chanted by those who stormed Capitol Hill:

“Stop the flight.”

“We are going to lose everything.”

“It’s betrayal.

“Protect the Constitution.”

“This is our country.”

It remains to be seen whether this rhetorical evidence and others will be enough to convince senators and the public that Trump has “instigated an insurgency” – and, as usual, could be tainted by a quest for power that places the political party above the principles. What is clear, however, is that comparing the language of speakers with the language of their audience – or the language used – allows us to infer a causal link between words and actions.

During Trump’s presidency, political observers kept saying that words matter. Words do indeed matter. I therefore hope that experts, the media and the public will pay more attention to the use of the language in the future. This could provide solid control over political leaders, holding them more directly accountable and accountable for what they say. Perhaps this will translate into less inflammatory political rhetoric.

Richard Cherwitz is Professor Emeritus of Centennial Ernest A. Sharpe at the University of Texas at Austin.

