22-year-old mother stabbed in barbaric attack asks Boris Johnson for help





Stabbing kilburn The mother of a young man stabbed to death in a barbaric public attack pleaded with the prime minister for help. Sven Badzak, 22, was killed and his friend is fighting for his life after being chased and attacked by a group in Kilburn, north-west London, around 5.30pm yesterday, Scotland Yard said. He is one of two men stabbed to death in a series of stab wounds in just 24 hours across the capital with at least 11 others injured. Mr Badzak, allegedly a train driver and aspiring lawyer with private education, was on his way to Waitrose to fetch orange juice when he was attacked by a group in Willesden Lane, said his mother Jasna Badzak, 49, at the My Local News site in London. He was rushed to hospital where he later died. His friend, 16, is in hospital and fighting for his life after fleeing to a nearby store when he was stabbed, Metropolitan Police said. Mr Badzaks’ mother launched an appeal on Twitter with photos of her only child with Boris Johnson, former Chancellor George Osborne and former Prime Minister David Cameron, as well as calls for help. @David Cameron David you know my only son Sven pictured with you and me who was killed last night after being needlessly stabbed for daring to go to @waitrose and bagel store. Racist Metropolitan Police are horrible and I didn’t even see my dead son. Can you help please? pic.twitter.com/cx6Lebv161 Jasna Badzak (@jasnabadzak) February 7, 2021 The ex-conservative activist tweeted: Boris, this is my only son Sven with you and you knew him because he helped your campaign. Please get someone to help me after all I’ve done for you! She said her son was needlessly stabbed for daring to go to Waitrose and the bagel shop and also accused the Metropolitan Police of being racist and horrific and said she had yet to see her son dead . The distraught mother had told My London earlier: He was the most polite boy you could imagine. Perfect manners, he spoke perfect Queens English. He was loved by everyone. He always asked people how their day was, how their family was, if there was anything he could do for them. He wasn’t in the gangs or anything. He’s a billion miles away. Mr Badzak, from Maida Vale, had been privately educated at schools in Wetherby and Portland Place before attending Roehampton University and sought advice on becoming a lawyer before being killed, she said to the site. Chief Detective Inspector Darren Jones, Scotland Yard, said: At this early stage, we believe Sven and his friend have been involved in an altercation with a group of men. While this group was chasing the couple, Sven and his friend broke up. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of group members. His friend was also attacked but managed to seek refuge in a store, but he remains gravely ill in hospital. Our hearts go out to the two families of these victims who must endure unimaginable pain at this time. I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will work tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack. Chief Inspector Guy Ellwood added that other officers will patrol the area in the coming days, adding: This was a barbaric attack in a public place and the community will be rightly shocked. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 indicating CAD 5580 / 06feb. To remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police continue to investigate a spate of knife attacks in the capital since Friday evening, with five incidents reported in south London between 6:56 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. alone. A 22-year-old man, locally named Lavz, fatally stabbed at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, died at the scene. Police said the wave of stabbing was being treated as isolated incidents.







