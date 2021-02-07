Sindh government has strongly said to ensure that vaccines are only given to health workers





Head of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar. AFP / FileNCOC chief Asad Umar said he had received reports of favors being bestowed on Karachi with gunshots administered to acquaintances. Pakistan will receive 500,000 more doses from China on Monday

National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said on Sunday that the Sindh government has been tasked with ensuring that coronavirus vaccines are only given to healthcare workers.

“We have received complaints that the coronavirus vaccine is being given to close contacts in Karachi in addition to healthcare workers,” Umar said.

He said the NCOC team, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health adviser, Dr Faisal Sultan, held a meeting with government officials in Sindh, where they were “strongly briefed to ensure that the vaccine is only administered to health workers “.

In addition, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication Shahbaz Gill questioned whether “the mafia that had politicized the coronavirus the most was even more concerned with the elite than with frontline health workers”.

“Are the vaccines administered by the federation given to the families of politicians before the front-line health workers?” He asked, sharing pictures of people receiving the vaccine.

“Then (Chief Minister Sindh) Murad Ali Shah says he is not accountable to anyone. Shameful,” Gill added.

Deputy District Officer suspended

The prime minister’s assistant also attached a notification from the Sindh health department that the deputy district manager of the eastern district health office has been suspended.

“The services of Dr Aneela Qureshi […] are hereby suspended and she must report to the Sindh Government Health Department, ”the notification read.

In addition, an Investigation Committee had been formed, headed by Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, WCC Provincial Coordinator, who will investigate the violation of SOPs when administering vaccines at the Adult Vaccination Center, Ojha Campus, Dow University, Karachi.

“He will submit a report within three working days,” according to the notification.

Pakistan launches vaccination campaign

Pakistan got the first 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine as a gift from China on February 1, after which Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination campaign the next day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launches coronavirus vaccination campaign in Pakistan

China also confirmed that a second shipment of vaccine, half a million additional doses of the vaccine, will be delivered to Pakistan via a special People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force flight on Monday. .

Sindh launched its vaccination campaign on February 3.

According to Dr Nadeem Sheikh, director of the health services directorate in Karachi, there are 64,000 registered health professionals in Karachi alone and there are 120 booths in 10 vaccination centers that have been made to vaccinate city ​​health workers.

‘No major reaction from coronavirus vaccine,’ Karachi health official says

