Fox News is the Republican Party | Donald Trump News





Seeing what is in front of your nose, writes George Orwell, is a constant struggle.

Orwell’s wise and timeless advice is often lost on writers who prefer to bury the simple truth under a storm of distractions and obscurations.

The tendency of the punditocracy of the Americas to miss the point has, once again, been evidenced in the still burning residue of the insurgent January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill conceived, planned and executed by thousands of rabid followers of Donald Trump who were, at the right time, unleashed en masse foaming by the former president.

Beyond consideration of Trump’s political future, the punditocracy has been seized with debating the existential implications of the deadly chaos for the Republican Party.

The quick consensus was that an account was certainly in sight. The Republican Party was faced with an inflection point in the media-fabricated cliché of the day that demanded either to abandon Trumpism for good in the wake of the bloody insurgency or to continue to embrace it.

The assumption was that the Republican Party, including its leadership in Congress, would make this fundamental choice. But who constitutes the Republican Party and its leadership, and how would they go about deciding which way to go?

These questions have been largely left to drift.

If the punditocracy had bothered to watch, the answers were there, neon-luminous, in front of its nose: Rupert Murdochs Fox News is, de facto, the Republican Party, Sean Hannity and the berserk cable television company are its alumni leaders.

As such, there would never have been a calculation given that Murdoch, Fox News, Hannity, and the supplicant’s crew are not prone to introspection of any kind, at any time, for any reason. is.

The news organization that willingly gives vent to and helps all despicable aspects of Trumpism was never going to give up on Trump and his confederates, for that would mean giving up on himself and his abhorrent purpose.

The storming of Capitol Hill by a murderous mob of white supremacists waving the Confederate flag, anti-government vigilantes, mad conspiracy theorists and Christian fanatics was the predictable, if not necessary, outcome of a Fox News regime. decades, close to 24/7 white supremacy, anti-government vigilantism, senseless conspiracy theories and Christian fanaticism.

Fox News may have cautiously distanced itself from the violence perpetrated by its radicalized viewers, but it has stuck with the man who offered his followers a dizzying rhetorical license to demand that violence to stop the certification of the victory for Joe Bidens.

So Trump and Trumpism will not only survive the assault on the citadel of American democracy, but will last because Murdochs Fox News made that choice on behalf of the Republican Party he commands.

Understood through this prism, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthys’ pilgrimage to the Trumps Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Fla. To be forgiven was not so much a creepy demonstration. of sycophany, but a recognition of who runs the show Rupert Murdoch and his wind-up puppets on Fox News.

The 45 senators who recently voted against pursuing Trump impeachment also know who is running the show. Despite his censure of Trump for causing the sacking of Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, like his supine colleagues, inevitably returned home to the pleasant bosom of Fox News. To do otherwise would be a politically fatal act of heresy.

The Fox News-led swift excommunication of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment was a blatant reminder to McConnell et al of where power lies within the TV-fabricated Republican Party.

Indeed, the bona fide Republican Party boss, 89, who was born in Melbourne, recently made a rare public appearance to accept a trinket for a lifetime achievement.

In an acceptance speech – with Fox-News-manifesto, Murdoch complained, of course, about awakened orthodoxy and a wave of censorship that seeks to silence the conversation, stifle debate and ultimately prevent individuals and societies from realizing their potential.

Yes I agree Mr Murdoch, thousands of cosplay enthusiasts and budding Special Forces recruits turned into rampaging secessionists who clubbed a policeman to death, threatened to hang the vice president and shoot About House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the friggin brain are sure signs that Fox News subscribers are fulfilling their potential.

Yet depending on your perspective, William Randolph Hearsts, the Australian twin, either made a commitment to his hosts or warned a Republican party at his mercy that he was far from done.

What a frightening prospect.

A Washington Post columnist believes the best way to bring the Fox News monster under control is not to appeal to Murdoch’s conscience, but to convince loyal network advertisers to boycott.

The only answer is to speak the language Fox’s bigwigs will understand: notes. Advertising dollars. Profit, wrote the columnist.

This Pollyannese prescription assumes that companies that advertised on Fox News throughout Trumps’ pestilential presidency will suddenly develop a conscience and belatedly choose truth over lies and civic responsibility over profit.

It’s a silly, almost comical suggestion.

The canonical devotion of businesses in the Americas to the bottom line has always meant being willfully blind to injustice and intolerance at home and abroad.

I doubt even that an insurgency, dismissed by Hannity as the work of Antifa or trivialized by Steve Doocy, the host of Fox & Friends, as the understandable expression of a handful of frustrated patriots, will deter many of the American companies to keep making a lot of money by continuing to sell a lot of stuff to the insurgents and the millions of like-minded brothers who watch Fox News.

Trump’s ascendancy as president and the violent attempt to thwart the will of the more than 81 million Americans who wanted to get rid of him were not the acts of a mad fringe.

They were the result of the thoughtful and deliberate designs of the people of the American Red State who religiously follow Murdoch’s cavalcade of charlatans on Fox News and its surrogate, the Republican Party.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

