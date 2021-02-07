Biden says he won’t treat US-China relations like Trump did





It is very bright. He is very hard. He doesn’t have and I don’t mean that is a criticism, just the reality that he doesn’t have a democratic little D in his body, Biden said. I always told him that we don’t need conflict. But there will be extreme competition. And I’m not going to do it like he knows. And that’s because it also sends signals. I’m not going to do it like Trump did. Were going to focus on the international rules of the road. On November 24, President-elect Joe Biden presented his choices to Cabinet in Wilmington, alongside Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris (The Washington Post) The president spoke by phone with several other world leaders, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart last week. In a summary of the appeal, Blinken took a firm tone, saying he had made it clear that the United States would defend our national interests, uphold our democratic values ​​and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system. As he often did during the election campaign, Biden also noted in his CBS interview that he has had a long relationship with Xi since he was Vice President of President Barack Obama. I’ve probably spent more time with Xi Jinping, I’m told, than any world leader, because I had 24, 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice-president. president, Biden told ODonnell. Traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him very well. In the portion of the interview that aired on Sunday, Biden also had a straightforward answer to one of the most pressing foreign policy questions for his new administration. No, he replied, when asked if the United States would drop sanctions against Iran as a first step towards relaunching negotiations. Do they have to stop enriching uranium first? Asked ODonnell. Biden slowly nodded in the affirmative. With that, Biden appeared to reject Iranian demands that the United States take the first step to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal. Biden has long said the ball is in Iran’s court. As a candidate, he has promised that once Tehran ends nuclear activities that violate its commitments under the deal, the United States will join it. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, calling it a gift to a dangerous and untrustworthy country. The deal, the foreign policy signature of Obamas’ presidency, is largely dormant. Iran’s parliament has set Feb.21 as the deadline for the United States to drop Trump-era sanctions or risk ending some international inspections of Iranian facilities. Biden is under pressure from European allies to restore the deal, but his administration has not committed to a timetable. There are various proposals to restart negotiations or to allow a mutual return to the agreement by Washington and Tehran. These include allowing Iran to ease its domestic economic crisis by selling oil, using existing foreign exchange reserves or receiving a coronavirus-related loan from the International Monetary Fund while US sanctions remain in place. . Bidens’ top national security aides held their first Iran strategy session on Friday. In an interview with CBS Evening News, President Biden said he believes former President Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence reports. (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell) The full interview will air Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

