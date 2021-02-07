PM Modi is expected to respond to presidents’ speech on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on the vote of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to the Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

If PM Modi’s speech actually takes place in the Rajya Sabha, it will be a deviation from the norm. Prime ministers usually speak in both houses of parliament, but opposition parties refusing to end protests in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi’s speech could only take place in Rajya Sabha.

The government’s response to the vote of thanks can take place tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. after Question Time.

The first six sessions of Rajya Sabha during the current budget session have proven to be productive. The Chamber recorded a productivity of 82.10%, according to an official statement.

During the sittings, the House attended a 3 pm debate on the vote of thanks on the Speaker’s speech.

Farmer protests dominated Parliament’s agenda in the first week, with both houses witnessing multiple disruptions on the issue.

Compared to the total planned sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes was lost on February 3, due to disruption. Members, however, sat for an additional 33 minutes after office hours on Friday, the statement said.

On Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Center and the opposition reached a consensus to allocate 15 hours for discussions in Rajya Sabha on the subject of agricultural laws.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill 2021, to replace the ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week.

The house also saw eight zero and seven special mentions made in the first week.

The Rajya Sabha will resume discussion on the general budget for 2021-2021 in the coming week for which 10 hours have been allocated.

The budget session takes place in two segments and the first part will end on February 13.