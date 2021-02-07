Opinion | What would it take for Republicans to condemn Trump?





For the publisher:

Is it really possible that so many Republican senators have forgotten how scared they were when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill? Have they forgotten how they hid under tables and desks fearing for their lives? Is it really possible that they forgot the threatening cries of Vice President Mike Pence and President Nancy Pelosi?

It all happened under President Donald Trump and because he urged them to fight. He could have stopped the rampage and didn’t. Republican senators must remember the chaotic scene, put politics aside and vote to condemn the ex-president. It is their duty to protect the Constitution and to ensure that this does not happen again.

Nancy P. namely White Plains, NY

For the publisher:

I am sadly convinced that nothing would lead these Republican senators to condemn Donald Trump, regardless of the offenses he committed. Indeed, with this lousy group, I am convinced that Richard Nixon would not have needed to resign, since he would have been acquitted!

So I am left with two questions.

First, with Republicans claiming, wrongly I believe, that you can’t convict after the president leaves office, do we accept that he or she can do something in his or her last month or so?

And the larger question is whether there is a point of impeachment in an age of hyperpartisanship. Is it just useful for the PR value? Do we just accept that the president is immune from sanctions in the future? Or can we find an alternate punishment in its place?

To say this is worrying is an understatement.

Steven ChinnBronx

For the publisher:

Re Trump must be tried (Op-Ed, February 3):

Bob Bauer writes that Senate Republicans say a president can escape the consequences of flagrant and abusive conduct as long as the Senate lacks time to adjudicate the case before the end of his term. This is only part of the argument. The other, and arguably the most important, is that nothing President Donald Trump has done constitutes an impenetrable offense.

Although I voted for Mr. Trump, I found his repeated allegations of widespread fraud and stolen elections in bad taste. But it is freedom of speech and it does not reach the level of language likely to cause a riot. If Mr. Trump had said he was storming the Capitol, I would agree with Mr. Bauer. But he said peacefully and patriotically to protest. To declare oneself guilty of such a tenuous speculation would be the very definition of totalitarianism.

Constantinos E. ScarosTarpon Springs, Florida, the writer is the author of Trumped-Up Charges!

For the publisher:

I think he understood that sooner or later the Republican Party will have to sever ties with Donald Trump. What is he waiting for?

Man is toxic and only cares about himself and his public image. How many subordinates have served for years and done whatever Mr. Trump asked to be thrown under the proverbial bus for the slightest disagreement or for the slightest personal issue? He expects total loyalty and grants none.

Now is the time to get Mr. Trump away from the party. All Senate Republicans should unite, for the sake of the party’s future, and vote to condemn it.

There will be a lot of fallout and splitting up in the party. And once that is done, the Republican Party can go back to its true roots. It may take the next two years to heal and then perhaps promote a genuine Republican candidate in the 2024 election.

Republicans really have nothing to lose right now. They don’t have a majority in any house of Congress and there’s a Democrat in the White House.

Republicans, take your pieces now.

Jerry HoglundLibertyville, Ill.

For the publisher:

I wonder what it would take for 17 Republican senators to agree to condemn Donald Trump. What if he had not only told the insurgents that he would lead them to Capitol Hill, as he had promised during his rally, but that he actually led them? Or, fancifully, what if 17 of those power-hungry senators were given a fortune cookie, open it and read this post: Don’t worry. Will you be re-elected?

Mary-Lou WeismanWestport, Conn.

