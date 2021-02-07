The adoption of a resolution on Kashmir by the New York Assembly is welcomed ”Kashmir Media Service





Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the adoption of a resolution on Kashmir by the New York assembly in the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day in the United States.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement released in Srinagar, while welcoming the resolution, also praised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir issue to the world. Prime Minister Imran’s sincere and well-directed efforts have started to pay off, he said.

The Friends of Kashmir and the Consulate General of Pakistan have been successful in their tireless efforts to educate the American people about the context of the Kashmir dispute, he said and added that the reaction of the Indian Consulate to the resolution shows that India is subject to enormous international conditions. pressure on Kashmir.

APHC-AJK leader and vice-chairman of Jammu and Kashmir mass movement Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad, while welcoming the resolution, also thanked Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan for having played its solid role in adopting the resolution. He said it was a great achievement for Pakistan on the diplomatic front and hoped the country would continue to make its voice heard in favor of Kashmiri right to self-determination in all international fora.

The head of APHC-AJK hoped that all the great powers in the world would play their part in resolving the dispute in Kashmir. He said it was the moral responsibility of the United Nations to raise its voice against the killings, torture, sexual violence against women and indiscriminate arrests in Jammu and Kashmir.

