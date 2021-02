‘Boris Johnson’s response to the unemployment crisis is criminally inadequate’ – Kevin Maguire

Soaring unemployment is Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak refusing to immunize communities against miserable unemployment. The enthusiastic government propaganda about a vaccine rebound ignores the officially predicted line-up to grow to 2.6 million amid Margaret Thatcher and John Major’s return to misery. Others predict that a total already up to 1.72m will rise even more, particularly if the leave to save jobs program is not extended beyond the end of April, when some lockdown restrictions will remain in place. Updated unemployment figures will be released by the Office of Fiscal Responsibility along with next month’s budget, but the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer brushing up on lost livelihoods in their recovery propaganda is revealing.

Unemployment is a price conservative governments have traditionally accepted that are worth paying by other people, bending the knife in making those who work blame the unemployed who rely on the benefits to survive. Gordon Brown, a former Labor Prime Minister with a deep work ethic, and concerned Wales leaders Mark Drakeford to Full Employment Alliance town hall mayors hit the drum, as did the leader of the TUC, Frances OGrady. Johnson and Sunaks’ response is criminally inadequate, with the announced plans barely erasing the surface of what is required. The record 400,000 layoffs in a three-month period was a sign of terrible suffering if leave is not extended until all restrictions are over and economies recover. Saving jobs and fighting unemployment will be a test for the Conservatives of the Red Wall, a time when we find out if they bite or if they just bark. The Chancellor struggling to revert to traditional Tory cuts to balance the books would throw hundreds of thousands on the scrap heap. A rise in the unemployment rate around the world would worsen the economic failure of a government with the worst record in the G7. The indisputable success of the British vaccination campaign rests on the corpses of the largest number of dead in Europe. The sacrifice of workers is not an economic recovery. It would be another disaster.







