PM Modi steps up attack on Bengal CM ahead of Bengal polls: everything you need to know





The prime minister also claimed that the government led by Mamata Banerjee failed to deliver on promises it made when ousted the Left Front government in 2011. Through hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi UPDATE FEBRUARY 08, 2021 12:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a BJP rally in Haldia, Bengal, where he came to inaugurate road and electricity projects. the Bharatiya Janata Party, but they are all working together to line their pockets at the expense of the people of Bengal. Here are the main quotes from his speech: There are conspirators trying to destroy the image of India associated with tea and yoga – made famous by iconic Indians – across the world. Did Didi speak about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all the force at its disposal, the prime minister said, targeting the Bengal CM demanding that it respond to such malicious demands against the nation.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the government led by Mamata Banerjee failed to keep the promises it made when it ousted the Left Front government in 2011. He said: In 2011 the entire nation was targeting Bengal and everyone expected development. Everyone expected Mamata Banerjee to bring the so promised changes to the state, but Mamata Banerjee, instead of giving kindness and warmth to the people of Bengal, paved the way for corrupt politicians to settle down again.

He accused Trinamool congressional leaders of harboring criminals under his rule and said the aunt-nephew mode of governance would soon be avoided by the people of Bengal by attacking Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee along with the chief minister . He also accused TMC of letting participants in the Nandigram massacre into the party. He said that Mamata Banerjees’ government turned out to be a rebirth of the Left Front regime and that the mistakes of government and lawlessness under this regime were far more frightening than those of the Left Front government. The government empowered the corrupt and the tolabaaji and ensured that Bengal lagged behind other states in the region.

Prime Minister Modi said the Chief Minister of Bengal made several mistakes and the people of Bengal would soon show him the Ram Card while using the football analogy. He said, Bengal is a football-loving state. In football parlance, I want to say that the TMC government has made many mistakes. From corruption, bad governance, extortion, to attacks on opposition workers. People are ready to show them the Aries card.

The prime minister also accused the Left Front and Congress of match-fixing and alleged that these two parties were in cohorts with the Trinamool Congress. The Prime Minister said: “Our fight in Bengal is with the TMC but also with their hidden friends. You must have heard of match-fixing in sports. The TMC is also engaged in match-fixing with the Left and Congress. They meet secretly behind closed doors in Delhi and make plans. In Kerala, the left and Congress come to power every five years. They think you plunder for five years and we will plunder in the next five. We have to be careful about this. We have to warn everyone. close

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos