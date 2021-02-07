Government Takes Revolutionary Steps for Youth Well-Being: Noorul Haq – Pakistan





Posted Feb 07, 2021 4:32 PM

Holding the Pakistan Sports Festival will help young people to hone their talent in healthy activities.

JAMRUD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said on Sunday that the government was taking revolutionary measures for the well-being of young people and that work was underway to provide them with sports facilities in line with international standards in each Tehsil and district.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural feature of Pakistan Sports Festival, which kicked off here at Jamrud Sports Complex.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that given the importance of the physical and mental condition of young people, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the 1000 Playground project.

He said that young people are our precious asset and that attracting them to healthy activities is one of the top priorities of the government. The minister said practical steps have been taken in all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and integrated districts without any discrimination to empower young people.

He said sports infrastructure is being developed to advance talented players so that they can bring laurels to the country.

He said the Pakistan Sports Festival, held in all tribal districts, will provide commutative exposure to talented tribal youth. This ensures that peace has been restored throughout the province.

Our armed forces have made incomparable sacrifices for the restoration of peace, he added.

He said that the federal and provincial governments pay special attention to sports activities and that is why the provincial government has allocated a considerable amount of 2.7 billion rupees in this regard for the development of sports infrastructure under Prime Minister 1000 Playgrounds.

Earlier, Federal Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri officially opened the Pakistan Sports Festival in which 2,500 players participated.

Members of Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher, Brigadier Shaukat Rana and Colonel Nadeem and Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, Director of Integrated Sports Districts Pir Abdullah Shah, Director of Sports Rahid Gul Molaguri, Deputy Commissioner additional Ashrafuddin were also present.

Over 2,500 players from six tehsils in Khyber District, including Landi Kotal, Bara, Malaguri, Tirah, Zakhakhel and Jamrud, will participate in six different sports including cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton and basketball. The Pakistan Sports Festival would run until March 23, 2021.

