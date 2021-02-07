Aide says Trump is happy after White House and happy to be off Twitter





Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist, said in an interview with The Times of London that the ex-president “feels happier” than at the White House and is happy to be off the media social.

After leaving office, Miller’s image of Trump’s mood is contradicted by other reports from the president’s post-presidential home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

A source close to the president told the Daily Beast last week that the former president was so frustrated at being banned from Twitter that he wrote insults and tweets and tried to get aides to send them.

Still, Miller insisted that Trump is the most relaxed he’s seen him.

“It was the first time in years that I had seen the president really relaxed,” he told The Times. “Only 45 other people in the history of the United States have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders … and to be able to breathe out, knowing that all is not on you. for the first time in four years. “

Miller worked with Trump as a communications advisor during his successful 2016 presidential campaign and took on a senior strategist role in Trump’s unsuccessful re-election campaign last year.

In the interview, Miller also addressed Trump’s second impeachment trial to convict the president for instigating an insurgency by inciting supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6.

“There is no real scenario in which he is going to be sentenced, so the pressure is completely off,” Miller said of the impeachment trial publication.

Miller said he believed his former boss “would” like to run for president again in 2024.

He warned Republicans that if they vote to condemn Trump, he could make plans to create a third party and tear up the GOP.

“There hasn’t been any active planning for a third party and it will stay that way,” Miller said. “The only way it could get more serious is for Republican senators to vote to condemn President Trump.

“I don’t think Republican senators want to tear the party apart, so let’s go ahead and reject this second impeachment witch hunt.”

Republican lawmakers would fear that if they oppose Trump, he could turn his supporters against them and support the main challengers to oust them from office.

Unlike other former presidents, who keep a relatively low profile after leaving office, Trump has spoken out in congratulating GOP allies as he seeks to maintain his grip on the party and tone down the prospects of a conviction for impeachment.

Among them is Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Trump has expressed support for as she comes under pressure for past comments supporting bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories and violence against Democrats.

He is also said to be determined to take revenge on Republicans who turned on him, including Republican Liz Cheney, the 3rd most powerful Republican in Congress, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the House vote. representatives of January 13.

Miller said Trump remains the most powerful force in Republican politics.

“It’s not even close. He’s the one who remade the party and brought in new people,” Miller said.

“The Republican Party now shares its ideals of commerce, foreign policy, and being an inclusive party that has received record support between African Americans and Latinos.”

