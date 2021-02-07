HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Indian Super League Team Predictions – Online Fantasy Tips Hyderabad vs NorthEast United | Sports India.com





HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 tips and predictions Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Tips & Hero Indian Super League Prediction 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, XIs Predicted For Today’s HFC vs NEUFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In one of the Hero Indian Super League 2021’s most exciting battles, Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday evening, February 7th. The Hero Indian Super League HFC vs NEUFC match will start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Going through a purple patch, Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United will look to build on their momentum and stay in the playoff contention when they face off in the Indian Super League. Last season Hyderabad and NorthEast United finished at the bottom of the ISL table. But both teams have changed things in style in the current campaign. Currently FC Goa, Hyderabad and NEUFC have accumulated 22 points after 15 games with the Gaurs in third place. Hyderabad ranks fourth just above NEUFC, thanks to a better goal difference, a victory of each side could propel them to the third. While the Nizams have been undefeated in their last seven games, NEUFC reversed their campaign and increased their playoff chances, remaining undefeated in their last five outings. The Hero Indian Super League TV broadcast will be available on the StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The Hero Indian Super League live stream online will be available online at Disney Hotstar + for premium users. Also Read – Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Stream LaLiga Santander India: Preview, Teams, Predictions – Where to Watch RB vs BAR Football Match Live Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; Broadcasting on Sony Ten

Kick-off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7:30 p.m. IST – February 7. Also Read – SHF vs CHE Dream11 Team predictions, 2021 Premier League fantasy football tips: captain, vice-captain And eleven scheduled for today’s Sheffield United v Chelsea game at Bramall Lane at 12:45 am IST on Monday 8th February

Location: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Also Read – OSA vs EIB Dream11 team predictions, LaLiga Santander fantastic play tips: captain, vice captain and XI predicted for today’s Osasuna vs Eibar game in El Sadar, Pamplona 11:00 p.m. IST on Sunday February 7th

Team HFC vs NEUFC My Dream11

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mashoor Shareef

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego (VC)

Forwards: Aridane Santana (C), Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

HFC vs NEUFC predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C).

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

HFC vs NEUFC TEAMS

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthingo Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Lus Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath.

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asishanmald, Khanzia Rican, Joharilang Khongsit, Asishanmald Lizan Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Laco.

