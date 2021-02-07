The story echoes in deadlocked Athens and Ankara

This year Greece begins a series of commemorations, similar to those underway in Ireland: from the bicentennial of the Ottoman Empire’s War of Independence, which began in 1821, to the bicentenary in 2030 of the London Protocol of 1830 by which Great Britain, France and Russia established Greece as an independent state; and next year, the centenary of the Anatolian catastrophe of 1922 in which 1.5 million ethnic Greeks were expelled from eastern Turkey after Greece’s disastrous attempt (with the encouragement of the Great -Brittany and France) to retake Constantinople.

Each of these milestones in Greek history continues to resonate in the acoustics of international politics, not least because Greek-Turkish relations remain at their lowest, and because Greece remains essentially the child of geopolitics.

In fact, the conflict is so old that it dates back to 1453, when the Turks took Constantinople, the seat of Greek culture and Christianity. The conflicts of today and many are those which arise from this history. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diktat last year that the ancient basilica of Hagia Sophia should arguably become the heart of Orthodox Christendom should become a mosque was (successfully) designed to provoke international outrage.

The two countries have been on the brink of war at least three times since 1986 and remain on military alert, each investing colossal sums in arms that cripple their respective economies.

War is unthinkable between two NATO members, one of which is an EU state and the other a candidate for inclusion. But war is still foreseen and, in some quarters, tacitly advocated. The daily dogfights between rival jet fighters in the Aegean Sea airspace are a disaster that awaits.

Mutual contempt

Greece and Turkey are conspicuously carrying out diplomatic maneuvers over the relative extent of their maritime borders and continental shelves. After years of diplomatic rhetoric, much of it consisting of mutual contempt and accusation, the first official talks since 2015 took place on January 25 and were adjourned after three hours. He talks about talks because neither can agree on the other’s agendas. It is highly doubtful whether the talks will resume successfully.

From a Greek point of view, Turkey’s demand to regain possession of the main Greek islands such as Samos, Chios, Lesbos and part of the Dodecanese (granted by international treaties) is unacceptable. The same is true of Turkey’s oil and gas exploration in what Greece considers its own waters, which Turkish President Erdogan is shamelessly pursuing and with apparent disregard for international maritime law.

The Greco-Turkish conflict does not arise only from the weight of historical memory, nor from the ownership of a few small islands, nor from the symbolic shock of Christianity and Islam, nor from the competing claims on the mineral deposits of Greece, of Cyprus and Turkey. It is all this and much more. And it is insoluble.

Turkey’s strategic position in geopolitics has always guaranteed its virtual immunity against reprisals. The Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 and the subsequent annexation of the north of the island have never been contested. The EU’s decision last December not to impose heavy sanctions on Turkey for its behavior in the Mediterranean has exacerbated Greeks’ sense of injustice.

Aggression and disruption

Greece’s frustration with the EU’s lack of an effective response to its Turkish crisis obscures the fact that what is a crisis for the Greek state is not necessarily seen as a crisis in Bonn, Paris, Brussels or even Washington. Despite the eloquence of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Greek diplomacy failed to convince neither the EU nor the United States of the need to reduce Turkish aggression and the disruption of international law.

I met Dendias (he’s a Corfiot) and I consider him a serious and highly qualified politician who could well be the next leader of his party (New Democracy) and even prime minister. But he inherited an irremediable situation both in his relations with his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and with European and American perceptions of the larger problems.

He complains that Europe has not understood the scale of the problem. The problem will be beyond the reach of the European mind as long as Greece is seen as a backward country where we like to vacation, rather than an emerging center of East-West trade, with massive Chinese investment.

US policy is to keep Turkey in the West. Erdogan continues to proclaim that Turkey wants to be in Europe, but Greece views its actions as blatantly and provocative anti-Western with its disregard for human rights and democracy.

There seems to be no solution to either the 200-year-old Greco-Turkish conflict or the 47-year-old Cypriot masquerade. An agreed peace, between Greece and Turkey or between Turkey and Greek Cyprus, is impossible. So all we can hope for is the dead end of a disagreement peace.