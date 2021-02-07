Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for two medical schools and inaugurates the Asom Mala program | India is blooming

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a program held at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, Assam on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for two state medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo and officially inaugurated the Asom program Mala.

The medical school will be installed in Biswanath at a total cost of Rs. 565 crore and the Charaideo Medical College to be built with an expenditure of Rs. 557 crore would dramatically improve the state’s medical facilities while every year 200 new MBBS doctors are s ‘would faint from them.

On the other hand, thanks to the Asom Mala project, the state road infrastructure would be significantly improved.

Addressing a huge rally, Prime Minister Modi said that due to the love and affection of the people of Assam, he keeps coming back to the state and he appreciates Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal run by the state government for developing Assam at a rapid pace, which is why it was able to participate in launching new schemes and programs in the state.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Dhekiajuli who lost their lives during the Quite India Movement in 1942 against British rule and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs continued to inspire the people of the country.

Lamenting that the northeastern region of the country has been neglected for a long time, Modi said the region is now moving on a path of rapid development and that, thanks to the efforts of central and state governments, six new schools of medicine were set up in Assam. The two new medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo would dramatically improve Assam’s public health infrastructure while 1,600 new MBBS doctors would graduate from these medical colleges each year.

The prime minister also said that a new medical and technical college would be established in Assam, which would provide education in the state’s local languages.

To say that the construction works of AIIMS at Changsari in Kamrup have proceeded at a rapid pace and that the first batch of MBBS has already started in the institute.

“When completed, AIIMS would become a leading institute of medical sciences not only in Assam but throughout the Northeast region,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the plans of central and state governments like Ayushman Bharat, Atal Amrit Abhiyan, etc. that have enabled the weaker layers of society to access quality health care and he also reflected on the country’s success in the fight against the coronavirus.

He expressed his optimism that the people of Assam and the country would defeat all anti-Indian conspiracies from vested interests as Assam moves on the path of peace, prosperity and development. with the rest of the country.

Speaking at the program, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Assam and said the state government had been able to keep all its promises thanks to the constant support and cooperation of the Prime Minister.

“In the 74 years since independence, Prime Minister Modi was the first Prime Minister to give importance to Assam at the national level and thanks to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Assam, he was able to forge a distinct identity, ”Sonowal said. .

The Chief Minister of Assam also noted that due to the increase in the allocation to Assam in the Union budget, Assam has been able to make steady progress in recent years. years and this year’s Union budget also allocated rupees. 1000 crore for the women and children of the tea gardens reflects the goodwill of the central government towards Assam.

Highlight milestones such as providing Rs. 300 crore for the development of Kamakhya temple, Rs. 1097 crore for infrastructure development in Majuli, Rs. 34,000 crore for the construction of 1300 km of roads in 36 districts per central government, Sonowal said that due to Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, peace has returned to Assam as members of several militant organizations have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi has become a true world leader and assured that the people of Assam will extend their full cooperation to realize the vision of Prime Minister of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat.

The Minister of Finance, Health, Persons with Disabilities, etc. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also delivered his speech during the program and recalled how Prime Minister Modi stood firmly alongside the people of Assam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Prime Minister Modi has set an example for the whole world by providing the COVID-19 vaccine to other countries as he has also provided 6 lakh vaccines to Assam.

“With the constant support of the Prime Minister, Assam is growing in all sectors and the state has become one of the top five states in the country,” Sarma said.

Dr Sarma informed that the Prime Minister had provided rupees. 180 crore for the construction of each new medical school in the state and starting in July the people of the state would not need to travel to places like Delhi for medical treatment because AIIMS in Changsari would become operational.

He also informed that the Rs. 8,000 crore Asom Mala Scheme inaugurated today by the Prime Minister would significantly improve the road infrastructure system in the state and two roads under the project would also be built in the constituencies of Dhekiajuli and Borsala.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing RameswarTeli, Assam Government Ministers Ranjit Dutta, Atul Bora, KeshabMahanta, Naba Kumar Doley, Pijush Hazarika, Rajyasabha MP KamakhyaPradadTasa, Loksabha MPs PallabLochan Das, Queen Oja, Tapania Kumar House, President Ranjeet Kumar Das, several MPs and many other dignitaries were on today’s program.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s announcement to establish a medical and technical college for teaching in local languages ​​in the state and said that this step would greatly help to preserve the language, culture and indigenous peoples’ control over Assam.

(Report by Hemanta Kumar Nath)