Donald Trump’s permanent suspension from Facebook in the hands of his subsidiary of the Supervisory Board





February 7, 2021 After the uprising on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Facebook was one of the first major tech platforms to ban former President Donald Trump from posting, announcing on January 7 that his suspension would last at least until inauguration of President Joe Biden.

After the inauguration, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he would send the decision to permanently ban Trump to the tech company’s so-called Supreme Court, its relatively new branch of the supervisory board.

This referral to Oversight Board LLC is one of the first test cases for the entity and concept as the big tech giants face increasing complaints of politicization and even censorship.

But considerations over whether to ban Trump permanently are just one of many controversial cases that will be considered by the affiliate, according to a panel of experts discussing Facebook’s new watchdog at the Cato Institute on Thursday. The group became operational last year.

Cato vice chairman John Samples tried to assure the panel that the supervisory board operates independently from Facebook and said it was made up of board members representing many cultures and ethnicities. He pointed out that the main purpose of the Oversight Boards is to provide non-binding recommendations for moderating Facebook content around the world.

Despite the perception and claims that the Supervisory Board will be independent, at least 75% of the voting shares of the entities are controlled by Facebook. Facebook reserves the right to appoint or dismiss members of the Supervisory Board.

Even if the decisions proposed by the Oversight Board are not binding on Facebook, Samples believes the company would not lightly ignore them. If they don’t [adhere to the suggested solutions], then there will be a gigantic mess because they have publicly pledged to do so, he said.

Other panel members agreed. Ignoring the recommendations of the supervisory boards would only serve to undermine its independence and legitimacy, New Americas Spandana Singh said. It would really defeat the very purpose of the council.

Topics covered by the Supervisory Board range from hate speech and incitement to violence, including the January 6 insurgency, to tackling the spread of false information.

This situation can become particularly problematic for world leaders who lack legitimacy, the panelists said.

Autocratic systems often eschew both democratic legitimacy and liberal legitimacy, and simply need to monopolize the information systems in their country, Samples said. This, he said, makes it quite simple to act against these governments and their leaders.

This is not necessarily the case in a democratic nation like the United States. An average citizen has to believe in the legitimacy of their leaders, they have to believe in the transparency of the process if any of these things fail, democracy fails, Samples said.

R Streets Tatyana Bolton has said she believes Trump’s ban will stand because she ticks a few boxes necessary to qualify for a ban. The behavioral assets both in spreading false information and in inciting violence were contrary to Facebook’s terms of service. Banning it would comply with those conditions, she said.

