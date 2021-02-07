China drains liquidity from markets ahead of Lunar New Year





SHANGHAI – China withdrew 320 billion yuan ($ 49.5 billion) from financial markets in about two weeks, as authorities focus on removing excess liquidity to tame soaring house prices and actives. It is rare for China to curb liquidity before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins Thursday this year. The move could hamper the country’s economic recovery after the coronavirus-induced crisis, with effects spilling over to foreign markets as well. Although the People’s Bank of China said on Friday that it would inject 100 billion yuan into the markets before the holidays, an additional 100 billion yuan in deals matured that day with no net change in liquidity. The two-week interbank loan rate remains relatively high at nearly 3%. The overnight rate exceeded 6% at one point in late January. The Chinese central bank typically increases its liquidity in the weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year, when many Chinese return to their hometowns or travel. The bank had injected 600 billion yuan into the markets in one week in 2020 and 500 billion yuan in 2019. Less demand for cash than usual as authorities discourage travel due to the pandemic. But the real motive of the PCB for decreasing liquidity is “to prevent an excessive rise in the prices of real estate and stocks and to reduce credit risks in the future,” said Qi Sheng, founding analyst of Securities . Many market insiders agree with Qi. Chinese President Xi Jinping is working to curb speculation in the housing market, but housing demand remains strong in major cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen. Condominium developer China Vanke reported a 30% increase in home sales in January to 7.14 billion yuan. Sales appear to be on an upward trend, although it is difficult to make a meaningful comparison from 2020, when COVID-19 disrupted economic activity. China injected treasures of silver into the market last year to push its economy through the pandemic. But increased liquidity has recently pushed up asset prices. The Shanghai Composite Index surpassed 3,600 last month, at one point gaining as much as 36% from its March 2020 low. To avoid a housing bubble, China has tightened restrictions on real estate sales in more than 30 cities since the summer, including a cap on the number of homes a family can buy. In cities like Shanghai and Ningbo, residents now face waiting times to buy a new home after divorce. Banks are also adopting a longer screening process and ceilings on mortgages, in line with official guidelines. Investment bank China International Capital Corp. predicts that the country’s money supply will grow by around 9% in 2021, up from more than 10% in 2020. Beijing’s recent measures could undermine the economy. But China’s gross domestic product is expected to grow at a sustained rate of 7% to 8% in 2021, and the government can afford some setbacks if it is to avoid bigger problems in the future.







