Boris Johnson wants to free long-suffering British public … Sage won’t let him

TODAY, the good news is a sharp drop in Covid death rates to 373 in one day, less than a quarter of the gloomy January high.

This may be revised upwards tomorrow, but the trend is on the right track.

The death toll is everything, says a government insider. Once the number drops to around 100, nothing can prevent the lock from being lifted.

The future of everyone, especially Britain’s nine million schoolchildren, depends on reaching an acceptable standard. So what is acceptable? One definition is the level that the NHS can cope with.

He is facing now. There are additional hospital beds. Doctors and nurses are always under pressure, but they are not overwhelmed.

Another definition is public consent. Sixty-seven million people want their lives back. Even Chris Whitty, the sad chief doctor, admits that we are past the top.

Once the government delivers on its promised 15 million moves before Valentine’s Day, the long-suffering British public will vote with their feet, hopefully, with Boris Johnson in the lead. Indeed, the desperate moms and dads that schools reopen immediately after semester may already be pushing for an open door.

Boris would love to lower the drawbridge early but he knows he can’t risk a third wave. It is a desperately fine judgment. The Prime Minister is shrouded in shrouds like boffin bonking Neil Ferguson, the man who wrongly predicted 500,000 Covid deaths and now warns of another 167,600, a total of nearly 700,000 Covid corpses.

Surprisingly, Ferguson is still part of Sage’s influential group of advisers, the experts Boris has vowed to follow.

Among the members are behavior specialist Susan Michie, Communist Party member and anti-conservative activist. She is unlikely to wish Boris a good war.

Behavioral science must be at the heart of the public health response to Covid-19, she insists. Its special subject is a hotchpotch of disciplines including sociology, social and cultural anthropology, psychology, and behavioral aspects of biology, economics, geography, law, psychiatry, and political science. In other words, you can more or less catch up with it.

His hokum is hidden behind deliberately terrifying NHS ads featuring deathbed patients begging us to follow guidelines. Unsurprisingly, all were scared, as BBC’s Clive Myrie kept telling us in a newsletter filled with corpses from the Armageddon frontline.

In fact, we are all rather eager to resume our normal lives. Especially the thousands of terrified cancer, heart and kidney patients whose symptoms could be terminal.

And those parents who helplessly watch their children forget everything they learned a year ago and see their future dissolving before their eyes. Conscientious teachers are eager to return to work. Many are concerned about the restoration of classroom discipline to young teens who have become accustomed to roaming nature.

Months of savage freedom are responsible for a surge in anti-social behavior, including drug use and violence. The recent wave of stabbing and murder is blamed by the police on children who have too much free time. Conservative MPs are calling for the return of schools before the reopening scheduled for March 8.

With the vaccination rollout going so well and the enormous harm done to children by not giving them education, I hope we can open the doors to schools on February 22, the ex-minister said by Esther McVey.

It’s just not fair to keep kids locked up like this, especially once we’ve immunized the four major risk groups.

Even the hapless Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer agrees with her … I think so.

It would help if he passed that on to the left-wing National Education Union which, as The Sun revealed last week, has slapped the face of impossible conditions including ending child poverty.

Activists are also demanding two weeks’ notice of any decision to return to school.

But as one government insider puts it: If deaths drop to around 100 a day, as we hope they will soon, how can teacher unions justify shutting down classrooms?

And if they can close schools in a matter of days, why would it take so much longer to open them?

‘Starmer will never be Prime Minister’ QUEENS lawyer Keir Starmer will never be Prime Minister. It’s not just his hypocrisy in accepting a knight’s title and waving the Union Jack after once calling for the abolition of the Royal family. Starmer may have a mealy mouth, but he’s as much a left-hander as Jeremy Corbyn, whom he loyally served as shadow cabinet minister. As one high-ranking judge observed after Starmers botched the prosecution of two dozen innocent journalists, he cares little about press freedom, the foundation of a true democracy. No, the biggest challenge is trying to keep the bickering Labor afloat, while Boris triumphantly vanishes over the horizon like a ship on the open sea.

